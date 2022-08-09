SuperCom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

_____

