SuperCom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPCB

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Supercom Ltd#Tel Aviv#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Supercom#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Spcb
