Eddy County Health Council seeks new members amidst comeback from hiatus

Members were being sought for the Eddy County Health Council after it was inactive for almost a year.

The New Mexico Department of Health Southeast Region sought members from the local community for the Council to identify and address needs within the county

“Collaboration between community partners in the health sphere has somewhat stagnated because they haven’t had that venue to have conversations and work together to collaboratively, so we have been working in silos so to speak,” said Sarah Bowman New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) Equity Specialist and Interim Eddy County Health Council (ECHC) Coordinator.

New Mexico Community Health Councils played key roles in the State’s public health system, mobilizing communities, identifying local health needs, and planning and coordinating solutions to access those needs, cited the New Mexico Health Council website.

Bowman, also a member of the Southeast New Mexico College Board of Trustees, said ECHC expired in 2021 due to a lack of funding from the State of New Mexico.

She said the County and Tribal Health Councils Act passed by the New Mexico Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham three years ago provided the funding and legislative support to expand what health councils can offer.

The legislation encouraged development of comprehensive, community-based health planning councils to identity and address local health needs and priorities, per the New Mexico Legislature’s website.

Rep. Anthony Ellison (D-4) and Rep. Liz Thompson (D-24) introduced the original bill in December 2018.

Lujan Grisham signed the bill on March 14, 2019, according to the Legislature’s website.

“The bill put control back in our hands at the county level rather than the State. So, we can now focus on all sorts of health needs, not just COVID-19,” Bowman said.

ECHC starting over in 2022

Bowman said the Health Council existed for nearly 10 years and it brought different stakeholders together in Eddy County highlighting healthcare needs from Hope to Loving.

“Because we haven’t had meetings in a while our board has expired. So, we need to renew our board members. We’re basically starting from the ground floor,” she said.

Bowman said seven members were needed to create the new health council.

“We want people who have their finger on the pulse on the health of our County that can give substantive actionable items that we can focus on and improve in our community,” she said. “We’re all about action we want to be able to have impactful change in the community.”

A chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, and treasurer along with three voting members were sought for the health council, according to Bowman.

Board members were responsible for establishment and maintenance of the council’s organizational structure.

Twelve years ago, the health council sponsored a youth and health safety, teenage pregnancy prevention and a community assessment risk, read and a health council application.

“I would personally like to get a health fair back again in Eddy County where we have different health providers and stakeholders in the community all coming together and provide mobile mammogram clinics or mobile diabetes clinics all in one place so that everybody can come and get screened,” she said.

More information on ECHC maybe obtained by emailing Bowman at Sarah.Bowman@state.nm.us.

