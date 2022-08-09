ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

