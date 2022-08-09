MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU ) reports steady progress along its business execution plan as the Company prepares the transition to Phase 2 of its vertically integrated operations and explores opportunities for its Phase 3 with a view to establish North America’s largest natural graphite production. Striving to develop a local, carbon-neutral, and traceable turnkey supply of graphite-based advanced materials for the Western World, the Company is carrying out a phased plan to de-risk its projects, secure commercial commitments and build robust full-scale operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005238/en/ Construction of the second shaping unit at NMG’s Phase-1 plant is underway. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO