Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
