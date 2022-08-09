Read full article on original website
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Shakira and Piqué have reportedly reached a temporary agreement on the custody of their sons
Shakira and Gerard Piqué are putting their kids‘ interests first and have reached a temporary agreement on the custody of their sons Milan and Sasha. As reported by La Vanguardia, the Colombian singer and the Spanish soccer player agreed to let the minors spend half a month...
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
Just Stop Oil activist, 21, who ran on to pitch and tried to glue himself to goalpost during Lionesses Euro quarter final against Spain is let off with £40 fine
A Just Stop Oil zealot who invaded the pitch during the Lionesses' Euros clash against Spain and pretended to glue himself to the goalposts in an apparent bid to disrupt the match has been fined just £40. Eco-protester Jack Cooper, who works part-time as a football coach earning around...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Manchester City mocked by rival fans after installing DJ booth at the Etihad to improve the atmosphere
Manchester City have been mocked by fans of rival clubs after installing a DJ booth in the South Stand at the Etihad. City are recruiting DJs to perform for supporters in the stadium's concourses to provide entertainment for fans and help boost the atmosphere at games. The Premier League champions...
Hakim Ziyech suffers Chelsea exit setback as AC Milan make final transfer decision
Hakim Ziyech has suffered a setback as he looks to leave Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan making a decision over a move for him. The 29-year-old has looked likely to depart this summer, with the Serie A believed to be the most likely destination for the Moroccan. However, it...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Barcelona summer signing reverts back to old profile picture on social media amid registration issue
Andreas Christensen has reverted back to his old profile picture of him in a Chelsea shirt amid Barcelona's registration issues. Christensen moved to the Camp Nou from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer. But he could leave his new club before even making a competitive appearance. That's because Christensen...
Manchester City looking at Atletico Madrid left-back as part of five-man transfer shortlist
Manchester City are set for a record-breaking summer of sales, but their business coming into the club has been equally impressive. The statement signing is - of course - the £51 million capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. In the Bundesliga, the clinical striker...
UEFA Super Cup Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Watch the key moments, including goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema.
