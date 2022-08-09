Agenus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.7 million.

