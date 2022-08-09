ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s best looking cruiser

By Stephanie Nutt
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest.

This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit.

(Courtesy: Dusty Dean)

To vote for the KHP, follow this link , scroll down to the bottom, select “Kansas,” and click “Done.”

You can only vote once in the contest.

Fight over proposed apartment complex in Overland Park headed for vote

It is taking place now through 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

If Kansas is one of the top 13 states, it will be featured in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) calendar. If Kansas is the top state, it will appear on the cover.

After the contest is complete, calendars will be available for sale for $10. All proceeds will benefit the AAST Foundation.

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

