BBC

Commonwealth Games: Welsh squad celebrated at Senedd

Wales's Commonwealth squad will be given a heroes' welcome home at the Senedd on 12 August. Team Wales secured 28 medals during the 12 days of competition in Birmingham. They got eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze medals overall, eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games.
BBC

Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!

Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
BBC

Luton Town 2-3 Newport County: Exiles come back to beat Hatters

Newport County produced another giant-killing act to knock Championship side Luton Town out of the EFL Cup. James Waite struck the winner for the League Two side, who twice came from behind at Kenilworth Road. Carlos Mendes Gomes had put Luton ahead with a long-range effort but Lewis Collins levelled...
BBC

Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023

Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
