BBC
Commonwealth Games: Welsh squad celebrated at Senedd
Wales's Commonwealth squad will be given a heroes' welcome home at the Senedd on 12 August. Team Wales secured 28 medals during the 12 days of competition in Birmingham. They got eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze medals overall, eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games.
BBC
Trent Boult: New Zealand bowler to have 'significantly reduced' role with Black Caps
Trent Boult has been released from his New Zealand contract in order to spend more time with his family and play in domestic leagues around the world. As a result the bowler, 33, will have a "significantly reduced" role with his country, New Zealand Cricket said. Boult has taken 317...
BBC
Mark Parsons steps down as Netherlands manager following Euros quarter-final exit
English coach Mark Parsons has left his role as Netherlands manager in the wake of the 2017 champions' quarter-final exit at the 2022 European Championships. The Dutch lost 1-0 to France in the last-eight match in July. "An evaluation of the past period was carried out with various parties," the...
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
BBC
Luton Town 2-3 Newport County: Exiles come back to beat Hatters
Newport County produced another giant-killing act to knock Championship side Luton Town out of the EFL Cup. James Waite struck the winner for the League Two side, who twice came from behind at Kenilworth Road. Carlos Mendes Gomes had put Luton ahead with a long-range effort but Lewis Collins levelled...
BBC
Mick Jones: Neil Warnock leads tributes following death of former assistant, aged 75
Neil Warnock has paid tribute to his former assistant manager Mick Jones following his death at the age of 75. The pair worked together at several clubs including QPR, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. Jones also managed in his own right at Mansfield, Halifax, Peterborough and Plymouth, as...
BBC
Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
