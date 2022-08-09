Read full article on original website
All Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
Agent 21, Taunts, Act 2: A Glimpse Down the VALORANT Pipeline
Episode five is kicking off a new era for VALORANT. Fans are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a historical episode. The first Act alone brought a whole new map, UI changes, an animatic and an awesome battle pass. Here is what else players can expect in Valorant’s future.
Apex Legends Laser Sights to be Added in Season 14
Season 14 brings with it a ton of exciting new changes. Respawn already announced the new legends Vantage, Kings Canyon map change, and other updates. Every season weapons also receive changes and new perks. In the upcoming season, a popular attachment in other FPS games like Call of Duty is coming to Apex Legends. Apex Legends Laser Sights offer a powerful buff to pistols and SMGs.
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
Udyr Rework Skins Revealed
The Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Skins.
Every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Here is every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon known so far.
When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal?
Along with the release of its Open Beta and Early Beta sessions, the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal was also announced. The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal will happen on September 15 during COD Next. This will happen before the official launch of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. The entirety of this live stream event will include not only the full ModernWarfare 2 multiplayer reveal but also future Warzone information. This will also include info about Warzone Mobile. During the event, there will also be live gameplay of Modern Warfare 2 from prominent Call Of Duty streamers. Although no more information about the event was given further content yet to come was promised.
Apex Legends Wingman Nerf in Season 14 Weapon Changes
The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
VALORANT 5.03 Patch Notes
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 5.03 Patch Notes.
What is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
Neco-Arc Leads Season 2 of Melty Blood: Type Lumina (8/4)
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Neco-Arc. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
How To Redeem MultiVersus Evo 2022 Codes
This past weekend MultiVersus held their first EVO LAN tournament. To celebrate players were granted the opportunity to earn exclusive MultiVersus items to redeem. Special codes were given out allowing gamers to unlock and receive the items in-game. Here’s how to redeem the MultiVersus Evo 2022 codes. How To...
MultiVersus Season One Delayed
While still in open beta, MultiVersus officially announced on Aug. 3, via Twitter that season one and Morty from Rick and Morty will be delayed until further notice. The delay announcement comes a week before the original date for season one and Morty was going to release on Aug. 9. Here is the latest on MultiVersus Season One being delayed.
No Double Elimination at Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship format will have no changes. LoL Esports fans have been asking Riot Games to implement a double elimination bracket for more bo5, games and storylines at Worlds. Here is how it was solved that there would be no Double Elimination series at Worlds 2022.
League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes: Ninjas Unite
The new League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes address many of the frustrations players have had with the game for a long time. There’s a massive amount in these League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes. League...
Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs
Apex Legends: Hunted introduces not only a new Legend but also adjustments to previous Legends as well. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs happening in season 14. VTOL Jets Changes. Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%. Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33%. Aerial...
Four Years Later, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Cancelled Mission Information Reveal
After four years, information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s canceled campaign has surfaced. This game is the only one in the series without a distinct single-player feature. According to Eurogamer, Reddit user Purpletoaster20 posted a thorough description of a “shared live service” campaign that would connect to...
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
Former Overwatch League pros form Apex Superteam
In a surprising turn of events, two former Overwatch League pros form an Apex superteam. Birdring, formerly a London Spitfire and LA Gladiators player will team up with Effect, formerly a Dallas Fuel player, and together with Zelo, they will form the Apex trio for LFO. Who is Birdring?. Probably...
Pokemon GO Daily Incense Announced
Today’s Pokemon Direct has been an exciting one for players of Pokemon GO and those purchasing Scarlet and Violet. One thing that will definitely pump up GO players is the introduction of the new Pokemon GO Daily Incense. This piece will go over the details of them, along with other tidbits from that segment of the direct.
