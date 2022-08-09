Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20. Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener...
Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News
During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
numberfire.com
Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
Tom Brady On Leave From ‘NFL’ For ‘Personal Issue,’ Buccaneers Coach Announces
Tom Brady will be taking a temporary break from the NFL to deal with a personal matter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in a press conference on Thursday, August 11. The iconic quarterback, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2021, won’t be returning to the Bucs until after the team’s Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left today's joint practice with the Dolphins early with an apparent leg injury. According to reporters on the scene, Gage was running a route in 1-on-1's when he pulled up lame. The positive news is he was able to make it off the field under his own power.
3 quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns should pursue besides Jimmy Garoppolo
The Cleveland Browns would have to overpay for Jimmy Garoppolo. The idea that the Cleveland Browns would trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is, to me, hilarious. Not only is he overpaid, and the Browns would likely have to take on his entire salary for the year, minus the $1.4 million in dead cap the 49ers would ensure; but they’d also have to attach a fairly high draft pick, like a second or a third, or maybe multiple, considering the Browns don’t have any seconds until 2025.
Another Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Was Carted Off
After losing star center Ryan Jensen to a serious-looking leg injury late-last month, it was next man up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the next man up has also gone down. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, Jensen's replacement, had to be carted off...
Bucs Announce Starter At Tight End Following Gronk's Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unveiled their first depth chart in advance of the 2022-23 season. One of the more notable position battles that have taken place through training camp has been at tight end. It's mainly been between Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph but the former is currently listed as the team's starter after the first two weeks of practice.
Leonard Fournette Asked Which Buccaneers Teammate Has Stood Out The Most
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is heading into his third year with the team and is coming off one of his best seasons. And he has some thoughts on which teammates are stepping up right now. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fournette was asked which of his...
ASU football investigation: Michael Crow says NCAA hasn't finished interviewing coaches
The NCAA recruiting investigation surrounding the Arizona State football program isn't near a resolution, according to comments ASU President Michael Crow made to The Athletic on Tuesday. "I know that we haven’t, out of my office, been very vocal about anything because we’re asked not to say anything by the NCAA," Crow told The...
Cardinals Announce Decision On Kyler Murray For Preseason Opener
When the Arizona Cardinals take the field for their preseason opener on Friday, star quarterback Kyler Murray won't be lined up under center. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that Murray won't play in the team's preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Murray is currently dealing with wrist...
NFL・
Marcos de Niza all-everything athlete Jamaal Young ready to break out big in 2022 football season
Jamaal Young II is the captain of the basketball and track and field teams, and was named captain of this year's football team at Tempe Marcos de Niza. But he feels he has yet to show what he can do as a slot receiver and kick returner. Now is his time, heading into the 2022 Arizona high school football season, hoping to become the breakout player of the year.
