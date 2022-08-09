ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enstar Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $484 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $28.62 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.99 per share.

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

