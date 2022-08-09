Global Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) _ Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $12.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and to extinguish debt, were 12 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $147.9 million in the period.

