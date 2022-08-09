Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
247Sports
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
247Sports
Another Buckeye target confirms attendance for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A talented defensive recruit the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship confirms he will be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Comparing size, reach of Buckeyes massive fanbase to other B1G schools
COLUMBUS — Training camp is finally here for Ohio State. Football is officially back. And The Tim May Podcast is returning this week with a pair of special guests as the preseason continues for the Buckeyes. After an offseason full of using his podcast to revisit with former players,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman
23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
Ryan Day Hints At Ohio State's Plans For Wide Receivers
Ohio State has big shoes to fill at wide receiver this season. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson entered the NFL as first-round selections after each scoring 13 touchdowns in 2021. However, the Buckeyes are far from depleted at the position. Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns for his junior season following a 1,606-yard...
Westerville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bishop Hartley football team will have a game with Westerville South High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
247Sports
Three future Buckeyes named to Max Preps' preseason All-American teams
Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class is among the best in the country. According to the 247Sports Composite team rankings, the Buckeyes have put together the third-best group in the nation and aren't done yet. On Monday, three members of the Scarlet and Gray class were named preseason All-Americans by Max...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote No Longer Hampered By Eligibility Issues, Injuries
When Ohio State opened preseason camp last summer, USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote didn’t know if he would be eligible to play for the Buckeyes in 2021. He was still practicing the team as he awaited word from the NCAA, but wasn’t getting many reps until he was cleared just one day before the second game of the season against Oregon.
247Sports
Ohio State targets at the top of the updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman, 4-star CB, sheds black stripe early in fall camp
Ohio State freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown is already making quite an impression in fall camp for the Buckeyes. The 4-star athlete out of West Chester, Ohio has been so impressive thus far that his black tripe has been taken off his helmet. Now for those who aren’t familiar with this...
Ohio State LB DeaMonte Trayanum Loses Black Stripe
The Arizona State transfer becomes the first player to shed his stripe during fall camp.
Comments / 0