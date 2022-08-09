ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme

Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
The Spun

Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman

23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
The Spun

Ryan Day Hints At Ohio State's Plans For Wide Receivers

Ohio State has big shoes to fill at wide receiver this season. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson entered the NFL as first-round selections after each scoring 13 touchdowns in 2021. However, the Buckeyes are far from depleted at the position. Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns for his junior season following a 1,606-yard...
247Sports

Three future Buckeyes named to Max Preps' preseason All-American teams

Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class is among the best in the country. According to the 247Sports Composite team rankings, the Buckeyes have put together the third-best group in the nation and aren't done yet. On Monday, three members of the Scarlet and Gray class were named preseason All-Americans by Max...
Yardbarker

Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote No Longer Hampered By Eligibility Issues, Injuries

When Ohio State opened preseason camp last summer, USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote didn’t know if he would be eligible to play for the Buckeyes in 2021. He was still practicing the team as he awaited word from the NCAA, but wasn’t getting many reps until he was cleared just one day before the second game of the season against Oregon.
247Sports

Ohio State targets at the top of the updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman, 4-star CB, sheds black stripe early in fall camp

Ohio State freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown is already making quite an impression in fall camp for the Buckeyes. The 4-star athlete out of West Chester, Ohio has been so impressive thus far that his black tripe has been taken off his helmet. Now for those who aren’t familiar with this...
