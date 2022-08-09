ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIM Commercial Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.3 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period.

