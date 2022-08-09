ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akTHo_0hAJ9KSR00
Justin Choate, left, with Dan Baker.Image via Justin Choate.

When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field.

His favorite Phillies stadium announcer was 50-year veteran Dan Baker.

Baker was honored recently by the Phillies for an end-of-season milestone– 4,000 Phillies games announced and 300,000 batters.

“We sat right behind Bobby Abreu. It’s just the feeling that I got when I heard ‘Bobby ahh-BRAY-ooo’ from Dan Baker. It was just unbelievable to me,” Choate said.

He decided that’s what he wanted to do.

When Choate was 18 and heading to college, he wrote Baker a letter.  Baker gave him a call.

“My jaw dropped,” he said.

They’ve been friends now for 12 years.

These days, Choate works in marketing by day and at night is a public address announcer at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, home field for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Choate said if it wasn’t for Baker calling him when he was 18, he wouldn’t be where he is now.

“Who knows,” he wrote in an essay, “maybe someday a kid will grow up pretending to be Justin Choate, and thanks to Dan, I’ll know exactly how to handle it.”

Read more at The Athletic about Justin Choate and Dan Baker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Delaware County, PA
Sports
City
Allentown, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh's Jim Donofrio closing in on coaching milestones

Jim Donofrio decided it was worth the risk. Why not? This was not how he was going to die, sitting in a section cubicle filing insurance claims for a consultant firm. Besides, there was another world that had been beckoning, a place where he could be content, a universe where he ached to belong, where his bloodlines originated.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

North Philly product Vinny Simpson ready for next phase of hoops career

Jared Leveson (@Jared_Leveson) — Vinny Simpsonwalked off the court Friday night, winded but smiling after F.O.E. defeated Arete Sports, surviving another day at the Rumph Classic, Philadelphia’s premier charity pro-am tournament. The 33-year-old North Philadelphia native, who grew up in the Raymond Rosen Projects at 23rd and Diamond, has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

Allentown Central Catholic football countdown to kickoff: Vikings want another district gold and more, plus 3 things to know

Tim McGorry has no problem reading through a long list of key returnees for his Allentown Central Catholic football team. But there was one big loss, literally and figuratively. “Lavon Johnson was one of the best players to ever play football at Central Catholic,” McGorry said of the mammoth defensive lineman who had 36 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season. “When you graduate someone ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy