Veritiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Tuesday reported net income of $91.1 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $6.12 per share.

The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period.

