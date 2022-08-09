Veritiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ATLANTA (AP) _ Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Tuesday reported net income of $91.1 million in its second quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $6.12 per share.
The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period.
