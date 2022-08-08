ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

click orlando

Windermere High School mourns death of student

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools. The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff. [TRENDING: ‘They...
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

New Orange County Public Schools deputy superintendent announced

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the approval of Orange County Superintendent Designate Dr. Maria Vazquez earlier this summer, the next deputy superintendent was announced Friday evening. Dr. Michael Armbruster, who retired in 2020 after a 33-year career in Orange County schools, is set to be the next deputy superintendent...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Eustis' Tyree Patterson finding the love for football again

EUSTIS, Fla.—The Eustis Panther’s wide receiver Tyree Patterson has been one of the best-kept secrets in Central Florida. His success on the field has led to opportunities that were not possible just a few years ago. He played the game as a kid but stopped playing in middle school. Now in his 10th grade year, Eustis hired a new football coach and Tyree found the love for the game again.
EUSTIS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Drive-thru food pantry coming to Kissimmee Saturday morning, hosted by Mercy Foundation and Farm Share

With families and individuals feeling the financial pressure of inflation, and still recovering from the pandemic, food insecurity is still an issue in and around Kissimmee. On Saturday, from 9am to 12pm, the Mercy Foundation, in partnership with Farm Share, will host a first come first served, Drive-thru food pantry at 2188 McClaren Circle in Kissimmee.
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Experience speed and fun at Bushnell Motorsports Park

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Bret Spaude knows a thing or two about go-karts — he should after all, as he owns the one-of-a-kind Bushnell Motorsports Park. Bret Spaude owns Bushnell Motorsports Park, which has a 2/3-mile competition track. He says his love of racing goes all the way back...
BUSHNELL, FL
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
ORLANDO, FL

