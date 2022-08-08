Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Windermere High School mourns death of student
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools. The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff. [TRENDING: ‘They...
click orlando
New Orange County Public Schools deputy superintendent announced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the approval of Orange County Superintendent Designate Dr. Maria Vazquez earlier this summer, the next deputy superintendent was announced Friday evening. Dr. Michael Armbruster, who retired in 2020 after a 33-year career in Orange County schools, is set to be the next deputy superintendent...
Orange County issues 100 tickets for speeders in school zones on first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida drivers taking their kids to school in the mornings need to slow down. Local law enforcement said they have already seen a number of drivers speeding through school zones. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In fact, Orange County deputies said...
click orlando
SeaWorld issues Roller Coaster Day challenge, with gift for participating guests
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Roller Coaster Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16, and SeaWorld Orlando is challenging guests to ride all of the park’s roller coasters in one day. Guests who take part in the Roller Coaster Day challenge will get a lanyard to wear that will track the roller coasters they ride.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Eustis' Tyree Patterson finding the love for football again
EUSTIS, Fla.—The Eustis Panther’s wide receiver Tyree Patterson has been one of the best-kept secrets in Central Florida. His success on the field has led to opportunities that were not possible just a few years ago. He played the game as a kid but stopped playing in middle school. Now in his 10th grade year, Eustis hired a new football coach and Tyree found the love for the game again.
9 things to do this weekend: Boats, beaches and Caribbean culture
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students around Central Florida adjust to going back to school this week, it is important to still make time for some fun. Here are some of the events going on around Central Florida this weekend. • Orlando Boat Show. The Orlando Boat Show will be...
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
positivelyosceola.com
Drive-thru food pantry coming to Kissimmee Saturday morning, hosted by Mercy Foundation and Farm Share
With families and individuals feeling the financial pressure of inflation, and still recovering from the pandemic, food insecurity is still an issue in and around Kissimmee. On Saturday, from 9am to 12pm, the Mercy Foundation, in partnership with Farm Share, will host a first come first served, Drive-thru food pantry at 2188 McClaren Circle in Kissimmee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Experience speed and fun at Bushnell Motorsports Park
BUSHNELL, Fla. — Bret Spaude knows a thing or two about go-karts — he should after all, as he owns the one-of-a-kind Bushnell Motorsports Park. Bret Spaude owns Bushnell Motorsports Park, which has a 2/3-mile competition track. He says his love of racing goes all the way back...
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
Seminole County high school student arrested for having gun on campus
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Lyman High School was arrested Friday for having an unloaded gun on campus, according to school officials. No specific threat was ever made to the campus, the school principal said in an email to parents. Around 1:30 p.m., school resources officers with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wogx.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation.
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
fox35orlando.com
Student arrested at Lyman High School after fighting with police, gun found in his backpack
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Florida high school was arrested Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack, according to police, and a letter sent home to parents. "Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School...
mynews13.com
Brevard County rolls out new bus monitoring tech to start school year
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — More than 23,000 students in Brevard County will hop on school buses in the 2022-23 school year, and for many of them, they will be using a new system that will help district and school leaders better keep track of them. What You Need To...
Seminole County school bus app experiences technical issues on first day of school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials said some families had trouble accessing their child’s school bus information online. School transportation officials said there was a bug in the app called Traversa Ride 360. Officials said early Wednesday that they think they have worked out the issue. By...
click orlando
Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 14 new deputies from Valencia College program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of new Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies is ready to protect and serve the community. A total of 14 students graduated from the Valencia College Basic Law Enforcement Program Thursday. The recruits took their oath of office at the First Baptist Orlando...
Comments / 1