The National Basketball Association announced plans Thursday to retire the jersey number of late Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and activist, passed away on July 31 at the age of 88. According to the league, Russell's No. 6, which he had throughout his 13-season NBA career, will not be issued again by any NBA team. Players who currently hold No. 6 jerseys will be exempt from the rule, and all NBA players will wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms during the 2022-23 season as a tribute to Russell. All NBA courts will also show a lover-shaped logo...

