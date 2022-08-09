Governor Kathy Hochul says gun safety laws passed after the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 people are reporting some success. After the Buffalo supermarket shooting, where 10 African- Americans died, Governor Hochul ordered the state police to automatically invoke the state’s Red Flag laws, and ask a judge for an order to temporarily seize the guns and other weapons of anyone they think might be a threat to themselves or others.

