Read full article on original website
Related
North Country Public Radio
Red Flag law use has doubled since new gun laws were passed in NY, says Hochul
Governor Kathy Hochul says gun safety laws passed after the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 people are reporting some success. After the Buffalo supermarket shooting, where 10 African- Americans died, Governor Hochul ordered the state police to automatically invoke the state’s Red Flag laws, and ask a judge for an order to temporarily seize the guns and other weapons of anyone they think might be a threat to themselves or others.
North Country Public Radio
Early voting in primary elections starts Saturday
Early voting for congressional and State Senate primary races in New York State starts tomorrow. The biggest race in the North Country is between Democrats Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. They hope to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District. The winner of that race will go on to challenge...
North Country Public Radio
This weekend in the Adirondacks: Fire danger high as things get dry
Aside from some morning valley fog, it’s forecast to be a very pleasant, sunny, and dry weekend. Perhaps one of the nicest so far this summer. Temperatures on the highest summits are expected to be only in the lower 50s this weekend, 40s with the wind chill. Look for nighttime temperatures everywhere dipping into the 40s.
North Country Public Radio
NCPR wins a National Edward R. Murrow award for sports reporting
The story, reported by Emily Russell in the fall of 2021, followed a group of students from SUNY Potsdam who went whitewater rafting down the Hudson River Gorge in the Adirondacks. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the national Edward R. Murrow Awards on Thursday. They are among...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Country Public Radio
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
Comments / 0