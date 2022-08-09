Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction plan
SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) -Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The...
WPFO
Voters overwhelmingly reject $31.6M RSU 4 school expansion
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Voters in central Maine overwhelmingly reject a school board’s proposal for a nearly $32 million construction project, according to the Sun Journal. The proposal for RSU 4, which includes Litchfield, Sabattus, and Wales, would've added an addition to Oak Hill Middle School. The expansion would have...
WMTW
Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers
SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
spectrumlocalnews.com
KVCAP in Waterville receives $50,000 donation from Spectrum
The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program recently received $50,000 from Spectrum Community Center Assist to help develop a job skills training program and pay for facility improvements. On Saturday, Spectrum kicked off a partnership with KVCAP in Waterville, where employees and volunteers made repairs and other improvements to a community...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
wabi.tv
Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications...
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize
Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
Central Maine Residents Complain Of Litter & Feces Left At Pond
There are so many great things about living in the State of Maine - the people, the cool small towns, and, of course, the scenery. Much of the state is nearly untouched pristine wilderness. However, sometimes, people just feel the need to ruin it for others. According to WGME, the...
There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine
A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
WMTW
In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Developer gets 90 days for major repairs to the historic Kennebec Arsenal in Augusta
The developer of the Kennebec Arsenal in Augusta now has 90 days to make significant improvements to the historic miliary installation. Augusta City Council voted 7-1 Thursday to declare the buildings along the Kennebec River “dangerous” and finding that they pose a fire hazard and are “inadequately maintained and dilapidated” inside and out. The vote comes after two hours-long public hearings in which developer Tom Niemann and his subcontractors defended their work, saying they are moving forward with plans to turn the buildings into 18 housing units.
marketplace.org
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
foxbangor.com
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
