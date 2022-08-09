ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a $50 Million Penthouse That's Completely Surrounded by Glass

For $50 million, you could own a 10,000-square-foot penthouse condo in West Hollywood designed by AD100 firm Olson Kundig. Featured in the most recent episode of On the Market, a youtube series by AD, the top floor of 8899 Beverly Blvd. is the pinnacle of luxury. In the video, Fredrik Eklund, the listing agent for the property, and Andrew Bowen, Partner & Head of Staging for ASH Staging, the firm that staged the home, give an exclusive tour of the property before the one-of-a-kind accommodations are sold.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Boho-Minimalist RV Bedroom Redo Is Packed with Small Space Ideas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s pretty much Small Space 101: Painting walls white will help a room look airier and larger, which is why it’s a go-to in tiny apartments and in other tiny homes like RVs.
domino

A 5-Week Reno Timeline Meant This Loft’s Dated Parquet Floors Had to Stay

Five weeks is enough time to knit an adult-size sweater or patiently await the arrival of a newly ordered coffee table. Five weeks is not enough time to renovate a 1,650-square-foot, loft-style apartment…or so we thought. When Brooklyn-based French designer Margaux Lafond met a young couple living in the the borough’s Boerum Hill neighborhood, they revealed they had a nonnegotiable deadline: the birth of their first child. Lafond was up for working down to the wire—er, due date.
