For $50 million, you could own a 10,000-square-foot penthouse condo in West Hollywood designed by AD100 firm Olson Kundig. Featured in the most recent episode of On the Market, a youtube series by AD, the top floor of 8899 Beverly Blvd. is the pinnacle of luxury. In the video, Fredrik Eklund, the listing agent for the property, and Andrew Bowen, Partner & Head of Staging for ASH Staging, the firm that staged the home, give an exclusive tour of the property before the one-of-a-kind accommodations are sold.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO