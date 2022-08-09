ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Maryland MetroAccess workers reach agreement to end contract dispute strike

FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland have ratified an agreement to end their contract dispute strike after over a week of negotiations. In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, located in Forestville, Maryland, says that its workers reached a tentative contract agreement on Tuesday with public transport company, Transdev. The strike initially started on August 1 after months of intense negotiations.
FORESTVILLE, MD
dclabor.org

Today’s Labor Calendar

ATU Local 689 Strike Picket: Daily for the duration of the strike, 2am – 3pm. 3201 Hubbard Rd, Landover, MD 20785 (map) Support MetroAccess workers on strike! Join the picket line every day including weekends from 2 AM to 3 pm at 3201 Hubbard Rd. in Landover, MD. Bring food, water and ice!
LANDOVER, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Landover, MD
State
Maryland State
WTOP

DC’s unlicensed pot shops warned to get licensing paperwork in order

Unlicensed pot shops in D.C. have been warned to get the rest of their paperwork in order. There are just seven licensed cannabis dispensaries around the District. But no matter where you are in the city, you don’t have to travel far to find a business willing to provide you with a wide array of marijuana and marijuana-based products.
ECONOMY
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroaccess#Metrobus#Wmata
mpdc.dc.gov

MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, August 1, 2022 to Monday, August 8, 2022

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 1, 2022, through Monday, August 8, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme

Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Voice

Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ

An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy