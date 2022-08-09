Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Maryland MetroAccess workers reach agreement to end contract dispute strike
FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland have ratified an agreement to end their contract dispute strike after over a week of negotiations. In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, located in Forestville, Maryland, says that its workers reached a tentative contract agreement on Tuesday with public transport company, Transdev. The strike initially started on August 1 after months of intense negotiations.
dclabor.org
Today’s Labor Calendar
ATU Local 689 Strike Picket: Daily for the duration of the strike, 2am – 3pm. 3201 Hubbard Rd, Landover, MD 20785 (map) Support MetroAccess workers on strike! Join the picket line every day including weekends from 2 AM to 3 pm at 3201 Hubbard Rd. in Landover, MD. Bring food, water and ice!
WUSA
9+ things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Aug. 12-15
WASHINGTON — As the week comes to a close, here are a few things to check out to make your off days worthwhile! From roasting snacks over the fire during the full moon to pairing wine with painting and dessert... there is so much to do with so little time!
DCist.com
‘Ghost Gun’ Maker Ordered To Pay D.C. $4 Million, Barred From Selling To Residents
A manufacturer of untraceable “ghost guns” has been ordered to pay D.C. $4 million as part of a legal settlement that will also prohibit it from selling any guns to city residents in the future. The settlement announced Wednesday stems from a lawsuit filed by D.C. Attorney General...
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
WTOP
DC’s unlicensed pot shops warned to get licensing paperwork in order
Unlicensed pot shops in D.C. have been warned to get the rest of their paperwork in order. There are just seven licensed cannabis dispensaries around the District. But no matter where you are in the city, you don’t have to travel far to find a business willing to provide you with a wide array of marijuana and marijuana-based products.
D.C. Funded 2,400 New Housing Vouchers For This Year. Less Than 25% Have Been Used
Tents at the Union Station encampment where Doug lived before the National Park Service removed residents on June 1. This story was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. Doug had a housing voucher, but he was still sleeping outside. Three days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, he...
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
mpdc.dc.gov
MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, August 1, 2022 to Monday, August 8, 2022
Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 1, 2022, through Monday, August 8, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.
Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme
Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
Travel agent sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $400k in restitution
A cruise travel agent will serve more than three years in federal prison and pay nearly $433,000 in restitution for committing fraud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Comments / 1