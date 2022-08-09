ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UC Forward Joins Loyola Chicago Coaching Staff

By Russ Heltman
The standout helped lead Cincinnati to 2017-18 AAC Regular Season and Tournament titles.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats star forward and graduate assistant Kyle Washington is taking a new coaching role at Loyola Chicago.

Washington is the Ramblers' new video coordinator.

"I’m really excited to get the opportunity to work with Kyle," Loyola head coach Drew Valentine said in a press release. "He is an extremely dedicated and high-energy young coach that we think can have a big impact on our program. Kyle was a high-level player that will be able to share his valuable experiences and he comes very highly regarded after playing and coaching under some of the best coaches in the country."

Washington posted 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in two seasons for the Bearcats following his transfer from North Carolina State. The forward helped lead UC to AAC Tournament and Regular Season Championships in the 2017-18 season.

He had brief stints in the NBA G League before committing to his coaching career.

