West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, August 9th 2022

Rich Holdings, the corporate parent of Rich Products has named Mindy Rich as its third chairman in company history. Mindy Rich has been with the company for 37 years and has held numerous leadership roles.

BankOnBuffalo's wealth management advisory service has a new name after a re-branding from parent company CNB Bank. Now known as 1865 Wealth Advisors, the new name is meant to differentiate the service from others in Western New York.

A new bourbon bar from First Line Brewing is coming to Hamburg this winter. Called Black Smoke Bourbon Bar, the new venture will operate out of a 3,600 square foot space with setup costs totaling around half a million dollars.