ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ucvb_0hAJ7RtE00
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Upper Darby is also capping the number of high school courses students can take from 32 to 28.

The district is short nine high school teachers as of the end of July.

“The problem is, we can’t even put them [students] in a study hall,” says Superintendent Dan McGarry. “We won’t have a substitute teacher or staff” to run it.

There are not enough new teachers coming into the system. At the same time people are leaving the teaching profession.

Upper Darby has averaged 11% teacher turnover each of the last three years. In the past, there were hundreds of teacher applicants to replace those who leave.

“Now, there aren’t people coming out qualified to do these jobs. I can’t impress this on people enough,” McGarry says.

Pennsylvania officials say the shortages have reached “crisis” levels, with only 6,000 new teachers certified in the state last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about efforts by Dan McGarry to combat Upper Darby’s teacher shortages.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: The Lincoln Center

Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years.
AUDUBON, PA
CBS Philly

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Warns Teacher Shortage ‘Going To Only Get Worse’ Without Action

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — As the school year is slowly approaching, Upper Darby is looking into many different options on how to handle the teacher shortage. District administrators are working with the teacher’s union and parents to get creative. “Obviously there’s a national crisis and we’re not able to elude or escape that reality,” Superintendent Daniel McGarry said. School districts are in dire need of teachers nationwide, especially here at home. “We are going to hold on for as long as we can, keep our schools open for our kids and keep pushing forward,” McGarry said, “but there needs to be bigger...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District To Hold Hiring Event Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is looking to hire people to fill key support roles. The District will hold a hiring event Wednesday to look for candidates for transportation, janitorial, and various food positions. Eyewitness News caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who is very familiar with these key jobs. “Not only was I a bus driver, I was also a custodian,” Watlington said. “And so, I know first-hand how important bus drivers, custodians, office assistants and other people are to the school district and we want to bring them aboard, make them feel a part of team School District of Philadelphia and we can’t wait for them to express interest. We can’t wait to see them at the hiring fair.” The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Upper Darby, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Education
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

CCRES has career opportunities for area educators.Image via iStock. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Upper Darby High School#The Philadelphia Inquirer
Chalkbeat

Philly teachers to deal with race in orientation

More than 600 new teachers and counselors in Philadelphia kicked off their week-long orientation on Monday, and this year, for the first time, the issue of race is a required discussion topic. Most of the sessions for new hires are tailored to the teacher’s specialty, such as elementary school math, high school science, special education, digital literacy, art, and music. But there are also sessions on helping students deal with trauma, becoming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Montco Dad Gets Probation In College Admissions Scandal

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced in Boston on Thursday, Aug. 11 to one year of probation for bribing a Georgetown University coach into recruiting his daughter, according to the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. Robert Repella, 63, of Ambler, will serve the first 25 days of his sentence in home...
AMBLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia residents, youth say city leaders aren’t listening to their ideas for solving gun violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. This week, the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement has set out to gather teen input on education, public safety, entrepreneurship and health during PHL Youth Week. It’s an opportunity for gun violence prevention activists to try to elevate the voices of teens who are directly impacted by the crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy