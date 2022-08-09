ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TPG quarterly earnings more than triple on fee growth, asset sales

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31G8jV_0hAJ7Q0V00

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - TPG Inc (TPG.O) said on Tuesday its second-quarter after-tax distributable earnings more than tripled, owing to strong growth in management fees and asset sales from its private equity portfolio.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based firm said after-tax distributable earnings - which represents the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders - rose to $162 million in the second quarter, up from $53 million a year ago. That exceeded the average analyst forecast of $109 million, according to Refinitiv data.

TPG said the value of all its funds depreciated during the quarter due to the market downturn, hurt by rising interest rates and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. Its private equity fund valuations fell 2.4% while its growth and impact portfolios declined 2.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

That result was in line with peers Blackstone Inc , Carlyle Group Inc , KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N), which all reported a drop in their fund valuations in the second quarter. read more

"I think that our portfolio continues to perform well and across the broad portfolio we still have above-market revenue and EBITDA growth," TPG CEO Jon Winkelried said in an interview.

TPG said it generated $4.4 billion in total asset sales during the quarter, consisting mostly of deals agreed prior to the downturn. It invested $3.8 billion on new acquisitions in the same period.

"There are still a number of growth companies that need capital to grow. And we're seeing opportunities with better terms," Winkelried added.

Under generally accepted accounting principles, TPG declared a loss of $262.5 million in the second quarter, compared with $726 million of net income a year go, as investment income nosedived.

TPG ended the quarter with $127 billion of assets under management, a record $39.4 billion of unspent capital, and $12.7 billion of new capital raised. It declared a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2

Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Global equity funds see first weekly inflow in seven weeks

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw inflows in the week to Aug. 10 after six straight weeks of withdrawals, as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve might not be too aggressive with its interest rate hikes amid receding inflation worries.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Tpg Capital#Quarterly Earnings#Kkr#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Tpg Inc Lrb#Refinitiv#Blackstone Inc#Carlyle Group Inc
TechCrunch

Startups, if your CEO isn’t running your fundraising, you’re doing it wrong

I’m using the job title “salesperson” here — but I’ve also seen social media outreach folks, marketing people, and even PR folks reaching out to investors. All around, it’s a really poor indicator for a high-value investment, and I know of a large number of investors who won’t even really look at the investment opportunity.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fast Company

Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast

Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

Olaplex Surpasses Wall Street Estimates, but Shares Fall

Click here to read the full article. Hair care brand Olaplex beat Wall Street estimates in its latest round of earnings, but this was not enough to stop shares ending the day down almost 10 percent. The Santa Barbara, California-based company saw net sales increase 38.6 percent to $210.9 million in the second quarter, rising 41.3 percent in the U.S. and 35.2 percent internationally. This was almost $10 million more than analysts had been expecting.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Professional made up...
RETAIL
Reuters

CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Flutter's shares soar on further rapid U.S. growth

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Flutter said on Friday it is seeing no sign of cash-strapped customers betting less and gave another positive update on its rapidly growing U.S. business, sending its shares sharply higher following an expected dip in first-half earnings.
STOCKS
Reuters

Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
INDUSTRY
Variety

Powered by Publishing, Warner Music Posts $1.42 Billion in Revenue for Third Quarter

Click here to read the full article. Despite some “headwinds” including an unusually strong dollar, a lighter-than-usual release schedule and several short-term expenses, Warner Music posted a solid third quarter of 2022, with a strong showing from its publishing division and 12% revenue growth that the company stressed would have been closer to 15% if not for the above factors. The company also announced a new deal with Meta (formerly Facebook) and several upcoming legal settlements that it says will bring in $25 million in OBITDA, both of which will have a strong impact on Q4. “We delivered solid double-digit growth...
MUSIC
TechCrunch

Not to jinx it, but SaaS valuations appear to be staging a recovery

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. This column asked in April if the SaaS selloff was over. It quickly became clear we pondered prematurely. But the good news for software startup founders is that the period when the deck was being increasingly stacked against them may now be behind us.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

541K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy