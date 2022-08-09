ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge

By Chelsea Simeon
 2 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday.

A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial.

McCane is accused of breaking 12 windows of the Trumbull County Courthouse on November 26.

Officers said the vandalism happened after McCane was released from jail following a trespassing incident at a Warren restaurant.

According to court records, a pretrial in the case is set for Aug. 15.

WARREN, OH
