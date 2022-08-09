Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday.
A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial.Charges filed after fight at asst. prosecutor’s home in Warren
McCane is accused of breaking 12 windows of the Trumbull County Courthouse on November 26.
Officers said the vandalism happened after McCane was released from jail following a trespassing incident at a Warren restaurant.
According to court records, a pretrial in the case is set for Aug. 15.
