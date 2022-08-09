Carolinas based grocery chain sending relief to Kentucky flood victims

A major grocery chain is doing its part to help victims of natural disasters. Ingles Markets is partnering with Hearts With Hands to provide relief to flood victims in Kentucky.

A statement on the effort from Ingles says " We are dedicated to helping those in need after natural disasters, including areas that don't have Ingles Markets. Its part of our culture and dedication that inspires us to help those in need, when possible. For more info visit heartswithhands.org