Kentucky State

Carolinas based grocery chain sending relief to Kentucky flood victims

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

A major grocery chain is doing its part to help victims of natural disasters. Ingles Markets is partnering with Hearts With Hands to provide relief to flood victims in Kentucky.

A statement on the effort from Ingles says " We are dedicated to helping those in need after natural disasters, including areas that don't have Ingles Markets. Its part of our culture and dedication that inspires us to help those in need, when possible. For more info visit heartswithhands.org

spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets

Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul's smart solution to help Kentucky's natural disaster victims

Earlier this week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced a plan to bring much-needed relief to the victims of Kentucky's recent flooding. Paul suggested using unspent COVID-19 relief funds to help the victims of the state’s recent disasters, including this summer’s flooding and last year’s devastating tornadoes. Paul...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
KENTUCKY STATE
myq104.com

Public pension ends with losses in pension and insurance assets

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a record return on investments during the 2021 fiscal year, the Kentucky Public Pension Authority says the fiscal year that ended June 30, did so with a loss of value in both pension and insurance assets. Pension fund investments for the County Employees...
KENTUCKY STATE
