Get rid of mosquitoes without spraying

By Nan Kirlin
 2 days ago
We are headed into the waning day of this summer believe it or not. Daylight is lessening and maybe sometime soon, the temperatures will begin to cool. But this is certainly the season of bees and mosquitoes.

With all the intermittent rain, there have been a plethora of available water bodies for female mosquitoes to lay eggs. And this is also the season for the Yellow Jacket Wasp. So, let’s tie these things together in an environmentally friendly way.

First, since Gastonia is a Bee City, one of the tenants is to refrain from blanketing areas with pesticides that will kill these pests as well as pollinators. The Yellow Jacket Wasp is a pollinator and feeds on caterpillars, grubs, flies and other pests.

However, the Western Yellow Jacket Wasp, which is typically the kind that becomes aggressive and bothersome at this time of year, is not the typical pollinator. They are considered scavengers and frequent picnic sites and visit trash cans. Western Yellow Jackets are ground-nesters and build their colonies under porches, in wall cracks or in other cavities associated with human dwellings, putting this wasp in close contact to us.

Mosquitoes are not pollinators but are definitely pests that most of us dread as we try to enjoy our outdoor spaces. They are also part of the food chain that depends on these for food, but we just don’t like to be part of their food chain.

There are companies out there that can be contracted to spray your yard and typically this spray will kill flying insects and is not specific to mosquitoes. Instead of employing a general spray that will kill beneficial insects along with your mosquitoes, there are alternative ways to rid your yard of mosquitoes.

First, you need to try to eliminate any places that may provide the water body the females need to lay eggs: upside down trashcan lids, outdoor dishes, even small depressions in your yard; empty all of these water collectors and make sure they stay dry after rains. Clogged gutters can also harbor mosquito larvae; it will take some time to find these sometimes-hidden places.

Next, invest in mosquito dunks. These are floating discs that when placed in water, will provide a killing agent and hatched larvae will die. We have placed three 5-gallon buckets half filled with water, sprinkled straw on the top of the water, and a half of the dunk ring in the bucket and spaced them throughout our front and back yards.

If we have eliminated enough of the watering spaces for the mosquitoes to lay eggs, they will be forced to find the buckets, and voila, the new mosquito larva should not survive. No spray, targeted elimination of a pest!

Now, back to the Western Yellow Jacket. This is the time for all of you recyclers to ensure your cans, plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars are free of any sweet or flavorful liquids, cans are rinsed clean of leftover foods and allow to dry before bringing to the recycle centers.

When there is a bin full of potential food for these scavenger yellowjackets, there will be lots of these hungry wasps congregating at the recycle containers. We have already had complaints/concerns about angry wasps at the centers.

Do your part to keep these pests away from our sites. When things get too challenging at these areas, our staff will have to spray for hornets/wasps.

Our first choice is Clorox/dawn mix, but second is a commercial spray. We try not to spray anything that will harm other flyers. We can’t control what you bring to us, so teamwork makes the dream work.

Prevent spraying by cleaning your containers! We will have another six to eight weeks until it cools to the point that the wasps are sluggish and leave for the season. Let’s stay sting free for the fall!

Nan Kirlin is recycling coordinator for Gaston County.

IN THIS ARTICLE
