CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
fox5atlanta.com
Roads close near Cobb County courthouse to investigate 'suspicious item,' officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Streets around the Cobb County courthouse complex near Marietta Square are closed on Thursday while police investigate a "suspicious item," according to government officials. Police said the item was sent to one of the buildings. The fire department responded as well as the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s restaurant report card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the beltline is a go-to for movie stars.
CBS 46
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
Mama’s Banh Mi Opens In Doraville, Locations in Duluth, Snellville, Kennesaw Coming Soon
Vietnamese eatery's dishes taste like what mom used to make.
thecitymenus.com
Dream Wings N Things Celebrates Ribbon Cutting on September 22
Located at 1700 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Dream Wings N Things will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m. The new restaurant recently opened inside the new Shell Gas Station at the corner of Lower Fayetteville Road and Newnan Crossing Blvd in Newnan. Dream Wings...
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
fox5atlanta.com
Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal
A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
The Citizen Online
Newnan man arrested after damaging Falcon Field airport property
A Newnan man faced multiple charges following an Aug. 4 incident at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, during which he was acting erratically, wrecked his vehicle and damaged a side door of the building. The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 6:53 a.m. when...
VA employee accused of assaulting visitor in fight over parking spot still on the job, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta Veterans Affairs employee allegedly hit a visitor after an argument over a parking spot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This incident took place in a parking lot at the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Aug. 2. The incident...
Cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown sparks new fight over guns
The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws.
Video: Father, daughter removed from Frontier flight after pilot turns plane around
A man and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight Sunday.
Woman says she’s out more than $100K after sophisticated scheme to steal mail from her business
Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that local, state and federal authorities are investigating numerous reports of mail thieves targeting businesses across metro Atlanta. Now, one of those victims is coming forward, claiming that she and her partners are now out more than $100,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Nearly 200 bullet casings found outside Atlanta business, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after nearly 200 shots were fired outside of an Atlanta business on Wednesday night. Officers were called to W. Whitehall St. SW just before 11 p.m. to reports of a person who had been shot where they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
