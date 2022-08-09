ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers and storms possible, 90s make a comeback

AUSTIN, Texas - The 90s make a comeback today plus more hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over us, we will keep the window open for pop-showers today through the weekend. Some brief heavy rain and lightning are possible but no...
Rain likely in coming days and temperatures expected to dip below 100s

AUSTIN, Texas - Rain is looking more likely in the coming days. Central Texas is looking at its best rain chances in six weeks along with milder days. The dome of high pressure has moved out and a series of disturbances will glide across the area. These waves of low pressure will interact with the heat and moisture to create decent rain chances today through the weekend.
Weather Service Forecasts Extended Drought, Worsening Conditions for Water Resources, and Active Fall Fire Season

Bad news from forecasters with the U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio in New Braunfels today. No significant improvement in south-central Texas’ drought status is likely over the next one to two months, the weather service said in today’s South Central Texas Drought Briefing. Extreme to exceptional drought...
Rain possible in parts of Central Texas, temperatures remain hot and steamy

AUSTIN, Texas - More cooling showers are possible later today since the dome of high pressure is still anchored out west. If you missed the rain over the weekend you have another chance today. The prime locations for rain will be south and east of Austin after 4 p.m. Brief...
Texas Is Burning and There’s No End in Sight, Yet

As Travis, Hays, and Blanco counties remain in severe to extreme states of drought, the number of brush fires and wildfires raging is hard to accurately count. Since last Tuesday, Aug. 2, three large wildfires and countless smaller brush fires have burned thousands of acres, causing evacuations and destroying properties around the Austin metro area. Most of those fires are 95%-100% contained as of press time, but new ones are starting all the time. Multiple task forces with firefighters from all three counties fought the fires along with the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Army National Guard.
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway

Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: August 12-14

Make your way to the food hall to sample specialty menu items from in-house restaurants. Visitors can punctuate each taste test with a stamp to their entry passport, or pair their meal with curated wine selections. Learn more here. Aug. 13, 4 p.m., 111 Congress Ave. 2 / Attend Austin’s...
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
