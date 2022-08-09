Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Showers and storms possible, 90s make a comeback
AUSTIN, Texas - The 90s make a comeback today plus more hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over us, we will keep the window open for pop-showers today through the weekend. Some brief heavy rain and lightning are possible but no...
fox7austin.com
Rain likely in coming days and temperatures expected to dip below 100s
AUSTIN, Texas - Rain is looking more likely in the coming days. Central Texas is looking at its best rain chances in six weeks along with milder days. The dome of high pressure has moved out and a series of disturbances will glide across the area. These waves of low pressure will interact with the heat and moisture to create decent rain chances today through the weekend.
mycanyonlake.com
Weather Service Forecasts Extended Drought, Worsening Conditions for Water Resources, and Active Fall Fire Season
Bad news from forecasters with the U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio in New Braunfels today. No significant improvement in south-central Texas’ drought status is likely over the next one to two months, the weather service said in today’s South Central Texas Drought Briefing. Extreme to exceptional drought...
fox7austin.com
Rain possible in parts of Central Texas, temperatures remain hot and steamy
AUSTIN, Texas - More cooling showers are possible later today since the dome of high pressure is still anchored out west. If you missed the rain over the weekend you have another chance today. The prime locations for rain will be south and east of Austin after 4 p.m. Brief...
LIST: What are the current watering restrictions in your city?
As drought continues to expand across Central Texas, many local cities are implementing tighter watering restrictions to safeguard water supplies.
Austin Chronicle
Texas Is Burning and There’s No End in Sight, Yet
As Travis, Hays, and Blanco counties remain in severe to extreme states of drought, the number of brush fires and wildfires raging is hard to accurately count. Since last Tuesday, Aug. 2, three large wildfires and countless smaller brush fires have burned thousands of acres, causing evacuations and destroying properties around the Austin metro area. Most of those fires are 95%-100% contained as of press time, but new ones are starting all the time. Multiple task forces with firefighters from all three counties fought the fires along with the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Army National Guard.
KXAN
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
Government Technology
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway
Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: August 12-14
Make your way to the food hall to sample specialty menu items from in-house restaurants. Visitors can punctuate each taste test with a stamp to their entry passport, or pair their meal with curated wine selections. Learn more here. Aug. 13, 4 p.m., 111 Congress Ave. 2 / Attend Austin’s...
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
rtands.com
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately
When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
Congress Avenue to close this weekend over possible filming
Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
320-acre wildfire reported in Bastrop County off of Old Antioch Road
BASTROP, Texas — A five-acre wildfire in Bastrop County has now grown to 320 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is around 5% contained. The Pine Pond fire was first reported Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m. in...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
19 puppies taken to shelter after mom dogs die in the heat
The puppies are about two months old and are being housed at the main location of APA! at 1156 West Cesar Chavez.
Austin airport flyers rescreened after terminal evacuation
Staff members at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport worked to bring all passengers back inside the Barbara Jordan Terminal for rescreening Wednesday morning, after a falsely-triggered fire alarm caused evacuations at the facility.
Dripping Springs ISD cancels some bus routes due to driver shortage
Like many school districts, Dripping Springs ISD is heading back to school next Tuesday. But now, some parents have to add another item to their back-to-school list: finding a way to get their kids to school.
A heckin' good time: Round Rock and Pflugerville have many pet-friendly establishments
The cities of Round Rock and Pflugerville have several pet-friendly bars and restaurants where people can bring their animal friends. The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a wide selection of businesses from coffee shops to breweries to restaurants. Key:. A = Establishment serves alcohol. I = Pets allowed...
matadornetwork.com
8 Texas Hill Country Glamping Sites Where You Can Experience the Outdoors in Luxury
There’s something about travel that just seems to pull at us, a desire to explore new places and experience different adventures. The draw of Texas Hill Country is strong, lulling millions of visitors each year with a promise to return peace to our combustible lives. Glamping is an interwoven...
