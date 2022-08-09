ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax

Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats' ‘huge’ tax increase will cost you only if you make more than $400,000 annually.

Couple Saving Money(marketing photo - public license) According to some Republican-leaning news outlets and websites, like RedState and FOX News, Americans are about to face a huge tax increase and during the middle of a ‘recession’. According to Sen. Joe Kennedy (R-LA), “It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during both a recession and inflation.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?

The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MarketRealist

Will the Federal Weed Legalization Bill Pass in the Senate?

The long-awaited federal cannabis legalization bill has made its way to the Senate. If enough senators vote in its favor and Joe Biden accepts it, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would unlock significant opportunities for marijuana companies. What are the best cannabis stocks to buy ahead of the legalization bill’s vote?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cut#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Washington Examiner

Inflation Reduction Act clears roadblocks in House despite SALT tax snub

The Inflation Reduction Act is cruising toward passage in the House, even after tax reform centrist Democrats said was vital for their support was left out. Democrats who wanted to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions said they would still support the $740 billion budget reconciliation bill that passed the Senate along party lines Sunday, lifting any serious roadblocks it could face in the House.
INCOME TAX
morningbrew.com

Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill

You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
INCOME TAX
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
INCOME TAX
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin U.S. Senators split votes on Inflation Reduction spending

(The Center Square) – The impact of the new Inflation Reduction spending package in Washington, D.C. depends on which one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators you talk to. Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson voted against the Inflation Reduction plan, saying it will only make inflation worse. “The...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy