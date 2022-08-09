Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
What's behind market activity post Senate Dems' passage of social spending, tax bill?
UBS Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Jason Katz explained why he believes markets weren’t tumbling on Monday after the Senate passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill following a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours. The passage of the bill is the culmination of...
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
CNBC
House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax
Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
Democrats' ‘huge’ tax increase will cost you only if you make more than $400,000 annually.
Couple Saving Money(marketing photo - public license) According to some Republican-leaning news outlets and websites, like RedState and FOX News, Americans are about to face a huge tax increase and during the middle of a ‘recession’. According to Sen. Joe Kennedy (R-LA), “It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during both a recession and inflation.”
Inflation Reduction Act 'a mess' after billionaire tax hike was removed, AOC's constituents sound off
NEW YORK CITY – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's constituents weighed in on how Democrats removed a proposed tax hike affecting billionaires from the Inflation Reduction Act in order to pass the massive spending bill and its climate initiatives. "The billionaires are the people with the power to really change whatever...
CNET
State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?
The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
Pelosi says U.S. House will pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House of Representatives would pass the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday. In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi called the $430 billion climate, tax and healthcare bill approved by the Senate over the weekend "life-changing legislation."
Will the Federal Weed Legalization Bill Pass in the Senate?
The long-awaited federal cannabis legalization bill has made its way to the Senate. If enough senators vote in its favor and Joe Biden accepts it, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would unlock significant opportunities for marijuana companies. What are the best cannabis stocks to buy ahead of the legalization bill’s vote?
Democrats' surprise inflation deal still leaves 800,000 Floridians uninsured as recession fears loom
Democrats in Congress are poised to start voting this weekend on an inflation deal. But the deal doesn't expand healthcare coverage for people with incomes close to the poverty level. About 800,000 Floridians will remain uninsured and the next shot at coverage might not be til 2024. When Democrats in...
White House dismisses congressional report that Schumer-Manchin plan would raise taxes
The White House is dubbing the projections of a nonpartisan congressional committee that the Inflation Reduction Act would effectively raise taxes for many Americans "incorrect" and "incomplete," pointing to benefits in the plan that would offset Americans' pocketbooks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a report from the Joint...
Several States Send Out Stimulus Checks To Fight Inflation
Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/abundance-achievement-bank-banknotes-534229/. Over a dozen states have sent out checks to millions of people in the hopes of providing consumers with extra cash as inflation is driving up the costs of all goods across the board.
Study: Minimum wage workers can't afford rent in 91 percent of US
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) recently published its annual report that showed the disparity between a minimum wage worker’s income and how much it costs to rent a one or two-bedroom home throughout the US.
Washington Examiner
Inflation Reduction Act clears roadblocks in House despite SALT tax snub
The Inflation Reduction Act is cruising toward passage in the House, even after tax reform centrist Democrats said was vital for their support was left out. Democrats who wanted to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions said they would still support the $740 billion budget reconciliation bill that passed the Senate along party lines Sunday, lifting any serious roadblocks it could face in the House.
morningbrew.com
Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill
You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Stimulus 2022: North Carolina lawmakers consider $200-per-person gas tax rebate
Lawmakers in North Carolina have proposed a $200-per-person tax rebate as a form of relief for high gas prices.
Lawmakers unceremoniously kill hundreds of bills in 'suspense file' day
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in both chambers plowed through hundreds of bills in the suspense file on Thursday, completing a bi-annual process where fiscal bills are advanced or killed with little public discussion as to why. Lawmakers in both the Assembly and Senate Appropriation Committees unloaded the...
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin U.S. Senators split votes on Inflation Reduction spending
(The Center Square) – The impact of the new Inflation Reduction spending package in Washington, D.C. depends on which one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators you talk to. Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson voted against the Inflation Reduction plan, saying it will only make inflation worse. “The...
