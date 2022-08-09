ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Private Practice#Ama#Rush University
Benzinga

Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds

According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
ECONOMY
Essence

Black Women Aren't Getting Quality Feedback At Work And It's Affecting Their Earnings

A new study is claiming that Black women are not getting actionable feedback at work, pointing to bias in the performance review process. Performance reviews can be intimidating, but they’re meant to assess how to maximize your employee as an employee. According to a new study though, Black women aren’t getting the most out of the review process due to potential internal bias.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

Expert discusses integrated approach to enhanced health care delivery

COVID-19 was somewhat of a metaverse itself. Many of our domains turned digital—with much attention toward one emerging space: virtual care. The pandemic exacerbated the difficulties of providing appropriate medical board oversight to ensure proper standard of services for patients. MIT researcher and former professor Amar Gupta explores through...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy