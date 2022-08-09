Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton Countydeacon920Fulton County, KY
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museumCJ CoombsNew Madrid, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Related
kzimksim.com
One shot in early morning Cape Girardeau incident
The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered the victim with multiple wounds, which was described as not life-threatening. The homeowner at the scene called in the incident, telling police he had shot someone who attempted to rob him. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
kbsi23.com
Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Memphis, Tenn. man faces several charges after a report of shots fired on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the intersection of Main and Independence in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police say a Kennett man was in a downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when...
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City man arrested for meth, cocaine following a traffic stop
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon for methamphetamine and cocaine following a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they 49-year-old Charles Baucum of Calvert City on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they found Baucum had crystal...
kzimksim.com
Immanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall catches fire Sunday
The Southeast Missourian reports that the Immanuel Lutheran Parish Hall, in Cape Girardeau County, caught fire Sunday. Gordonville Fire Protection chief Michael Gentry said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but suspects either lightning from Sunday’s thunderstorms or a malfunction from the air conditioning unit in the parish hall. He said, “The fire was in the attic close to the AC unit and around the unit, so the crews had to go and pull some ceilings to try and find the fire extension in that.” Units from Millersville, Whitewater and Jackson assisted the Gordonville Fire Protection District in extinguishing the fire, and about 10 emergency vehicles were on-site. The cost of damage has not been estimated and no injuries were reported from the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Suspects Who Allegedly Defaced Property
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying suspects in multiple instances of Criminal Defacement of Property. On Aug. 8 officers responded to a business in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue in reference to a report of Criminal Defacement of Property. The suspects were recorded on a...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kzimksim.com
Two arrested in Poplar Bluff on meth and gun charges
Two Poplar Bluff men were taken into custody early Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 52-year-old Gordon Gipson and 35-year-old Jessie Brumfield were each arrested shortly before 2 am Tuesday on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful possession of a firearm. They both are also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, both were held at the Butler County Jail.
KFVS12
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry, of Carbondale, returned home Tuesday evening, August 9 and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. According to the...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop leads to meth arrest
Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in La Center early Thursday morning. Just after one 1am Thursday Ballard County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a vehicle on West 5th Street in La Center for equipment violations. Deputies said during the stop, K9 Maya gave positive indication on the vehicle.
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kzimksim.com
Bollinger County man charged with second-degree murder
The Banner Press reports that a Bollinger County man has been charged with second-degree murder. Christopher Wolk, of Patton, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Brandon Stephens, also of Patton, earlier this year. Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office began the death investigation Jan. 2 after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male at a residence in Sedgewickville. Shortly after their arrival, the male was declared dead. Following the initial investigation, it was determined through forensic testing that fentanyl was a contributing factor to Stephens’s death. During the course of the investigation, information was obtained in reference to Wolk distributing fentanyl to Stephens. After the investigation, Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against Wolk, and a warrant was then issued by Judge Alan Beussink for Wolk’s arrest July 27. Wolk is incarcerated at Cape Girardeau County jail with a cash-only bond set at $500,000.
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
thecash-book.com
ATV, UTV use on city streets may be further restricted
After two extended debates in recent months about allowing utility vehicles, ATVs and electric golf carts to operate on residential city streets, the Jackson Board of Aldermen seems to be poised to take some action at its Aug. 15 meeting. City Attorney Curtis Poore presented four proposed city ordinances (exhibits...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Seeking Information in Cold Case Robbery-Murder in Clinton
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are asking for the public’s help in resolving a 37 year old cold case in Hickman County. On the evening of January 7th of 1985, grocer Duane Caldwell, and his wife Betty, had closed their market for the night in Clinton, and were walking to their vehicle.
kzimksim.com
State investigators to look into Butler County Jail video incident
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs is requesting the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) to investigate an incident at the Butler County Jail captured on video that was recently posted to social media. He says he will be making the formal request to the DDCC today. Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a video clip recorded inside the jail became public on social media. Sheriff Dobbs said he takes the situation very seriously and is assessing the actions of a corrections officer and an investigator shown in that clip. Dobbs described the video as showing the end of an incident lasting several minutes involving an inmate in the jail’s seclusion cell. He said that incident happened in late January. A description of the clip on YouTube suggests a corrections officer recorded it. Dobbs said they believe the edited recording came from a former corrections officer currently facing a misdemeanor charge for bringing a prohibited item into the jail. The sheriff said he is evaluating the circumstances that led up to the actions seen in the clip.
thecash-book.com
Jackson donates old fire truck to CTC
An old Jackson fire truck will be donated to the Career & Technology Center in Cape so the CTC can offer fire-fighting courses. Jackson aldermen approved an affidavit of gift at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The truck is a 1990 Pierce Dash. It...
kbsi23.com
Mayfield woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield woman faces charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy stopped her vehicle on Interstate 69 Sunday night. Penny Todd, 50, faces charges of driving on a DUI suspended operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
Comments / 0