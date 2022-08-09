ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLNS

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police officer is back for a G.R.E.A.T cause

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing police officer in came full circle in a program to keep kids out of gangs. It’s called the G.R.E.A.T Program - Gang Resistance Education and Training. Lansing police officer De’Jeeiare Davis was a student in the program while attending Lewton Elementary, and now...
LANSING, MI
MLive

$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city

JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash

LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park

Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Temps drop, tensions between parents and school board rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our rain chances for Thursday and Friday and if the air conditioners will get the weekend off. Plus it’s a tasty Thursday as a fast food chain introducing a sweet morning snack, and we have what’s...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers can now legally drive north and south on two major streets in downtown Lansing. Saturday, the city of Lansing uncovered stoplights and signs while crews repainted lanes on Grand and Capital between Oakland and Washtenaw. The city had been planning for the conversion for several...
LANSING, MI

