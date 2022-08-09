Read full article on original website
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
Employee overrode alarm 460 times before toxic waste spilled into Michigan river
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
Lansing police officer is back for a G.R.E.A.T cause
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing police officer in came full circle in a program to keep kids out of gangs. It’s called the G.R.E.A.T Program - Gang Resistance Education and Training. Lansing police officer De’Jeeiare Davis was a student in the program while attending Lewton Elementary, and now...
$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city
JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash
LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show. Tribar Manufacturing released approximately 10,000 gallons of material containing approximately 5% hexavalent chromium into...
Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Two-Car Crash On U.S. 127 (Jackson, MI)
Jackson County reported a two-car crash in the U.S. 127 Wednesday morning. The crash resulted in the hospitalization of three people. The crash happened on the Highway near Wetherby Road in Sutherneastern Jackson County. A Southbound White Kia Soul entered the [..]
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Man offers service to people who lost thousands from tree service
After people lost hundreds some even thousands of dollars after a bad deal with a tree service, one man is working to help make a situation that went so wrong right again.
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park
Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
Temps drop, tensions between parents and school board rise
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our rain chances for Thursday and Friday and if the air conditioners will get the weekend off. Plus it’s a tasty Thursday as a fast food chain introducing a sweet morning snack, and we have what’s...
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers can now legally drive north and south on two major streets in downtown Lansing. Saturday, the city of Lansing uncovered stoplights and signs while crews repainted lanes on Grand and Capital between Oakland and Washtenaw. The city had been planning for the conversion for several...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Millennium Park pavilion restored after weekend vandalism
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
