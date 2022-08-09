ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, MD

WBAL Radio

Admitted Baltimore arsonist sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

A federal judge in Baltimore sentenced Luther Trent to 12 years in prison for arson, in which he attempted to set his girlfriend's apartment on fire last summer. Trent, 21, initially pleaded guilty in Baltimore City Circuit Court where he accepted a plea deal. That plea deal was later thrown out and Trent was indicted on federal charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Safety technology equipped on Anne Arundel County school buses to catch illegally passing drivers

Advanced safety technology is being equipped on school buses to catch people who illegally pass them. Anne Arundel County Public Schools is upgrading its fleet of 750 school buses with advanced safety technology in an effort to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers who illegally pass the stopped buses. The data collected will be sent to law enforcement for review.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Wylie Funeral Home in Baltimore City. Her funeral will take...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Days after storm, cleanup continues in northeast Baltimore as costs rise

Cleanup work continues in northeast Baltimore after last week's severe storms, and city officials are offering help. As homeowners and professional crews continued Wednesday to clear trees and utility lines, Baltimore City and state officials are working to connect residents with resources. City officials are hosting a storm recovery assistance...
BALTIMORE, MD

