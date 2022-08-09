Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Admitted Baltimore arsonist sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A federal judge in Baltimore sentenced Luther Trent to 12 years in prison for arson, in which he attempted to set his girlfriend's apartment on fire last summer. Trent, 21, initially pleaded guilty in Baltimore City Circuit Court where he accepted a plea deal. That plea deal was later thrown out and Trent was indicted on federal charges.
WBAL Radio
MSP: Woman arrested on accusations of firing BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters
The Maryland State Police announced on Thursday that they and federal agents arrested a woman who allegedly fired a BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters in Westport on Monday. Officers said that they arrested Alysha Williams, 20, at her residence in Catonsville. Williams was charged with multiple counts of first...
WBAL Radio
Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Baltimore man in Southeast DC
The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has released footage of a person of interest in Wednesday's fatal shooting of a Baltimore man in Southeast Washington. Metro police said they found Aryeh Wolf, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
WBAL Radio
Four teens suspected to have broken into and stolen from two stores in Hanover
Anne Arundel County Police are searching for multiple suspects in two separate robberies. Police say four teens between the ages of 15 and 17 years old threw a rock into the window of a Shell gas station on Annapolis Road in Hanover around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They stole items from inside.
WBAL Radio
Safety technology equipped on Anne Arundel County school buses to catch illegally passing drivers
Advanced safety technology is being equipped on school buses to catch people who illegally pass them. Anne Arundel County Public Schools is upgrading its fleet of 750 school buses with advanced safety technology in an effort to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers who illegally pass the stopped buses. The data collected will be sent to law enforcement for review.
WBAL Radio
Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder
The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Wylie Funeral Home in Baltimore City. Her funeral will take...
WBAL Radio
Days after storm, cleanup continues in northeast Baltimore as costs rise
Cleanup work continues in northeast Baltimore after last week's severe storms, and city officials are offering help. As homeowners and professional crews continued Wednesday to clear trees and utility lines, Baltimore City and state officials are working to connect residents with resources. City officials are hosting a storm recovery assistance...
WBAL Radio
Severe Weather: Storms bring flash flood warnings to parts of Maryland
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) --This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --Frequent lightning, strong winds and heavy...
