Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Promise Road Elementary hires new principal
Christy Martino’s focus on her new role as Promise Road Elementary principal will be centered on building relationships and trust with the staff, students, families and community. “I am eager to learn more about the people and things that make Promise Road such a special place,” said Martino, who...
Hoosier students getting job-readiness boost from IDOE
INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Central Christian Academy on Indianapolis' southeast side are starting the new year with big support from the Indiana Department of Education. In July, the IDOE awarded $10 million to 58 different schools across the state to help them incorporate Indiana Employability Skills into...
Indianapolis police aim to attract, retain top talent
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said they’re pulling out all the stops to train and keep top police department talent. IMPD is one of the many departments throughout the country struggling to hire full-time staff. Right now, IMPD has 200 openings - 1,843 officers is considered fully staffed.
Hagerstown advances to LLWS with extra-inning walk-off win
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in 10 years, an Indiana team will play in the Little League World Series. Graham Vinson's two-out single in the seventh inning scored Jaykob Troutwine with the winning run to give Hagerstown a 4-3 win over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky Thursday in Whitestown.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2024 5-star sets official visit to Bloomington
Nearly four months after the Indiana basketball program extended a scholarship offer to Liam McNeeley, a five-star forward that will be attending Montverde Academy for his senior season, he finally scheduled his official visit to Bloomington from September 23 – 25. As the 2023 recruiting class are nailing down...
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets
Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
Indiana high school basketball coach arrested on drug charges after state title win
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A high school basketball coach in Indiana has been suspended after he was charged for dealing and possession of cocaine. Mike Renfro was arrested after a traffic stop in Henry County, when a deputy stopped a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal and straddling the lane divider, WTHR reported. Renfro was allegedly driving under the speed limit at the time.
Greenfield schools renew agreement for panic button app
GREENFIELD, Ind. — As students head back to the classrooms, Hancock County schools are beginning the year with safety in mind. "We try to take that fear away as much as we can, so they can focus on the kids," said Greenfield-Central High School Principal Jason Cary. Laken Rosing,...
Beech Grove HS head basketball coach suspended after drug arrest
The head varsity boys basketball coach at Beech Grove High School has been suspended from his coaching and teaching roles after he was arrested on drug charges.
Rope ‘em, cowboy!: Noblesville father-son duo participate in specialty rodeo event
When Ryan Hollingsworth was 14 years old, growing up in Sedgwick, Colo., close to the Nebraska border, he fell in love with team roping. He had ridden rough stock only up to that point in his rodeo career, but he always thought he’d be good at roping. “I just...
Red Cross 'Knock Out The Need' blood drive to help fill shortage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. But a decline in donations this summer has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. “We strongly encourage people not to wait until they hear there is a...
Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis
It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
'This is actually going to become just like the flu': Indianapolis physician shares advice on COVID-19 as new school year begins
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians expect the coronavirus to be a part of our lives for many more years. 13News checked in with Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician at Community Health Network, about the immediate future and what parents should know as they send their kids back to school.
IDOH partners with The Milk Bank to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced a new partnership with The Milk Bank to host milk drives in order to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies. The Every Ounce Counts initiative, a statewide collaborative effort, will work to increase immediate and long-term milk donations, with the goal of providing convenient opportunities for milk donors to help improve infant health and save lives, the health department said.
Indy breakdancer hopes to crack 2024 Olympic roster
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmarry Hall can't remember a time in her life when she wasn't dancing. It wasn't until she was a 19-year-old college student that she was introduced to breakdancing. “It's the perfect combination of dance culture and sport," said Hall, who's known as "Pep-C" in the breakdancing world....
Deadline arrives to bid on Westfield's Grand Park
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday was the last day for bids on Westfield's Grand Park. The sports complex is currently hosting training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. But Westfield has been looking for someone to either buy the complex or operate it for the city, since March. Last week, the...
Lady Tigers Basketball holds Youth Try-outs and has Surprise Visitor
Kristen Spolyar remembers what it was like to be a young basketball player growing up in Lebanon, looking up to the older players. So when the opportunity arose for her to speak to the next generation of girls basketball players at Lebanon, she didn’t hesitate to come address around 50 girls in grades 1-8 who were trying out for Lebanon’s Back to School, Fall and Winter Leagues.
Gen Con brings $57M to Indianapolis economy
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50,000 people were in Indianapolis for "The Best Four Days in Gaming." Gen Con, the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America, returned Aug. 4-7 to the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium for four days of playing games, shopping in the exhibit hall, cosplaying, enjoying local food and beverages, and connecting with fans from Indianapolis and around the world.
