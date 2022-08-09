Read full article on original website
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
MotorAuthority
2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production
Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
MotorAuthority
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era
The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
Top Speed
2022 BMW i4 M50 Review: A True Unicorn in the Wild
In May of 2009, I drove my first EV. It was a Cube-based Nissan prototype propelled by an all-electric platform that spawned the LEAF three years later; America’s first modern electric car. A decade later and I’m not sure what’s more astonishing: that electric cars like this new i4 offer such incredible performance or that with such a large lead Nissan still can’t get the ARIYA to market?
‘One of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades’: Activist Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s self-driving technology
Ralph Nader changed vehicle safety standards in America forever. Now he’s going after Elon Musk and his automated cars.
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
MotorTrend Magazine
Lost Behind VW's Emissions Cheating Scandal? Diesel-Fed Jetta Racecars
The 2006 Volkswagen Jetta isn't exactly a car that set the world on fire. It was a decent A-to-B daily driver that offered a roomy, upmarket-feeling alternative to the Japanese and American economy cruisers of the era, though its then-new, Audi-style waterfall grille proved mildly controversial among the VW faithful. The diesel variants' getting tied up in Volkswagen's massive emissions-cheating scandal were more controversial still, but there was a less well-known, racier side to the Jetta TDIs of the era...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class spy shots: New nameplate to replace C- and E-Class coupes
Sedan sales may be on the decline but the situation is even worse when it comes to sporty two-door cars. As a result most automakers have either scaled back the number of coupes and convertibles they offer or dropped the body styles altogether. Mercedes-Benz is one of those automakers who...
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Tiny Four-Cylinder Engine Is A Mechanical Marvel That Actually Runs
An internal combustion engine with a flathead layout is the type of simple, yet robust design you'd find in a Ford Model T and lots of other early automobiles. In this video, the YouTuber JohnnyQ90 builds a tiny, yet fully functional example and showcases the entire project. Where just about...
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
electrek.co
Wing Bikes launches 25 mph Freedom ST electric bike with sub-40 lb. weight
Wing Bikes has now launched and begun deliveries of its latest electric bike model, the Freedom ST. As a step-through e-bike, the Freedom ST is designed to offer similar performance to what we’ve come to know from Wing Bikes, yet with a much more accessible frame design. These step-through...
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
Volkswagen Group's Big Sellers Will Have Even More In Common
The Volkswagen Group's head of volume brands recently stated that VW, Seat, and Skoda models would become more similar. Thomas Schaefer sat down for an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that the leading volume brands would share even more parts in the future to boost efficiency and profitability across the more affordable vehicles in its portfolio. However, the various cars will still rely on unique designs to set them apart.
TEASED: Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews Brand's New Design Language
The Bentley Bacalar signified the start of a new era for the Crewe-based ultra-luxury brand - a return to coachbuilt excellence and a step up into a higher echelon of bespoke vehicle manufacturing. But the Bacalar is done and dusted, and so Bentley's Mulliner division must turn its focus to something new.
Titanium EDC multitool
The team of designers at Antpockettool have returned to Kickstarter once again to introduce their new E-one EDC multitool. Created to provide users with a convenient tool machined from titanium to provide a unique set of tools including screwdriver, ruler, firestarter, prybar, bottle opener and more. Featuring a magnetic bit driver with a dual mount system the multitool enables users to store a single screwdriver bit from one of the provided selection and also features a removable pocket clip depending on whether you would like to use a cord or clip.
