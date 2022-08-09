Read full article on original website
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?
The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
InvestorPlace
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two stock names offer a portfolio centerpiece and a hidden opportunity.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Norwegian Cruise Line
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga
Disney Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Upbeat Results; Shares Surge
Walt Disney Co DIS reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Disney added 14.4 million subscribers for Disney+ in the third quarter for a total of 152.1 million. Disney shares jumped 8.7% to $122.22 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Disney today.
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes
The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'
RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
NASDAQ
Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Remains Sharply Lower In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Tuesday and remain mostly lower in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has led the way lower, while the Dow is posting a more modest loss. Currently, the Nasdaq is off its worst levels of the day but still...
China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Illumina, CS Disco And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 31.7% to $8.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates. CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 27.8% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and issued weak Q3 guidance. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX...
