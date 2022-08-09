ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Rbc Capital#Hc Wainwright Co
InvestorPlace

Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?

The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
InvestorPlace

5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5

Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Norwegian Cruise Line

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Disney Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Upbeat Results; Shares Surge

Walt Disney Co DIS reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Disney added 14.4 million subscribers for Disney+ in the third quarter for a total of 152.1 million. Disney shares jumped 8.7% to $122.22 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Disney today.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes

The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
STOCKS
UPI News

Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Remains Sharply Lower In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Tuesday and remain mostly lower in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has led the way lower, while the Dow is posting a more modest loss. Currently, the Nasdaq is off its worst levels of the day but still...
STOCKS
Benzinga

China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy