Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama trial of 1999 double murder
A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley McCraney, 48, in a one-sentence order issued Tuesday, records showed.
Dothan Man Charged with Second Degree Rape
On 8/8/2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a sexual allegation involving a juvenile victim. On 8/10/2022, as a result of the investigation, investigators arrested Marcus Anthony Grier, 40 years old of Dothan, and charged him with one count of Rape Second Degree. He currently has no bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
5 arrested in a pair of June shootings in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects in relation to the recent Abbeville shootings in June. Male juvenile, 17, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $1,000,000.
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
JAIL Report for August 10, 2022
Samantha Kirkland, 20, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 193 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Missing Opp man safely located in area hospital
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — The Opp Police Department is searching for a missing man. Gary Richard Thien, 68, was first reported missing on Thursday Aug. 4. Police received reports that Thien was seen at Adam’s Bar on Hwy. 52 on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the afternoon and was last seen at his residence on Paulk Ave. late Saturday afternoon.
Enterprise man arrested after 9-hour stand-off
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home. On Tuesday, August 9th, Enterprise Police responded to shots being fired on the 100 block of Woodfield Place in Enterprise. Once at the scene, officers found that a resident in the area had...
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
2 arrested in Ozark bank fraud scheme
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark Police arrested two suspects for a possible bank fraud scam. On July 22nd, the Ozark Police Department received information on a possible bank fraud scam. During the investigation, they discovered two suspects were operating a system to make fake checks and debit cards. Ozark...
WATCH: McCraney murder trial pushed to next year
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The murder trial of Coley McCraney has been temporarily postponed until at least 2023. The judge today said the issue is a small jury pool. He said in order to have a jury with three alternates, they need at least 38 jurors able to potentially serve and they did not meet that count.
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
Community college police officers prepare for handling active threat situations
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Several Alabama community colleges have been working this week to train for active shooter situations and working on room entry drills and this one left a bang. Late last month several community colleges throughout the state were forced to evacuate their schools and cancel classes...
Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
Alabama woman admits she was lying about police involvement in teen murders
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
Second Suspect Arrested and Additional Suspects Wanted in the Two-State Double Murder
On 7/28/2022, the Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation into a double murder. The investigation led to the discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay Road in Holmes County, Florida. The bodies are believed to be those of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who were listed as missing persons from Dothan, Alabama on 7/11/2022.
