Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WBAL Radio
White power stickers found around Columbia
Howard County police are investigating after racist stickers are posted in the Columbia area. County Executive Calvin Ball said that a handful of white power stickers were placed on benches, polls and other public spots around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend. "We aspire to being the most...
WBAL Radio
BCPS Board of Education member announces resignation
Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education member Lisa Mack on Thursday announced her resignation from the board, effective immediately, due to health issues. Mack, who represented District 1, was elected to the board in 2018. She was the chair of the board’s curriculum committee and served on the policy review committee and budget committee.
WBAL Radio
Truck drivers picket at Port of Baltimore over unpaid time spent idling
Independent truck drivers picketed Thursday outside the Port of Baltimore, calling for all hours paid for all hours worked. More than a dozen independent truck drivers said they wait hours for port workers to load their vehicles, and they are not getting paid for all of the idling time. The truckers want to get in and out of the port faster and they want a grievance process established.
WBAL Radio
Days after storm, cleanup continues in northeast Baltimore as costs rise
Cleanup work continues in northeast Baltimore after last week's severe storms, and city officials are offering help. As homeowners and professional crews continued Wednesday to clear trees and utility lines, Baltimore City and state officials are working to connect residents with resources. City officials are hosting a storm recovery assistance...
WBAL Radio
Severe Weather: Storms bring flash flood warnings to parts of Maryland
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) --This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --Frequent lightning, strong winds and heavy...
WBAL Radio
Safety technology equipped on Anne Arundel County school buses to catch illegally passing drivers
Advanced safety technology is being equipped on school buses to catch people who illegally pass them. Anne Arundel County Public Schools is upgrading its fleet of 750 school buses with advanced safety technology in an effort to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers who illegally pass the stopped buses. The data collected will be sent to law enforcement for review.
WBAL Radio
MSP: Woman arrested on accusations of firing BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters
The Maryland State Police announced on Thursday that they and federal agents arrested a woman who allegedly fired a BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters in Westport on Monday. Officers said that they arrested Alysha Williams, 20, at her residence in Catonsville. Williams was charged with multiple counts of first...
WBAL Radio
Four teens suspected to have broken into and stolen from two stores in Hanover
Anne Arundel County Police are searching for multiple suspects in two separate robberies. Police say four teens between the ages of 15 and 17 years old threw a rock into the window of a Shell gas station on Annapolis Road in Hanover around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They stole items from inside.
WBAL Radio
Box truck crashes into house in Cecilton, driver taken to hospital
A box truck crashed into a house Wednesday morning in Cecil County. The truck careened out of control around 8:25 a.m., crashing into a house at 221 W. Main St. in Cecilton, causing extensive damage. According to the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co., the truck was traveling west on West Main...
WBAL Radio
Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder
The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Wylie Funeral Home in Baltimore City. Her funeral will take...
WBAL Radio
Navy's Clay Cromwell: Loving His New Home On Mids' D Line
With the Navy football season opener against Delaware at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium just 3 weeks away, junior Clay Cromwell is chomping at the bit to lineup against the Blue Hens in his new position on the Navy defensive line. The English major from Oxford, Mississippi played so well as...
WBAL Radio
Admitted Baltimore arsonist sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A federal judge in Baltimore sentenced Luther Trent to 12 years in prison for arson, in which he attempted to set his girlfriend's apartment on fire last summer. Trent, 21, initially pleaded guilty in Baltimore City Circuit Court where he accepted a plea deal. That plea deal was later thrown out and Trent was indicted on federal charges.
