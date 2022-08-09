ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, MD

WBAL Radio

White power stickers found around Columbia

Howard County police are investigating after racist stickers are posted in the Columbia area. County Executive Calvin Ball said that a handful of white power stickers were placed on benches, polls and other public spots around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend. "We aspire to being the most...
COLUMBIA, MD
WBAL Radio

BCPS Board of Education member announces resignation

Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education member Lisa Mack on Thursday announced her resignation from the board, effective immediately, due to health issues. Mack, who represented District 1, was elected to the board in 2018. She was the chair of the board’s curriculum committee and served on the policy review committee and budget committee.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Truck drivers picket at Port of Baltimore over unpaid time spent idling

Independent truck drivers picketed Thursday outside the Port of Baltimore, calling for all hours paid for all hours worked. More than a dozen independent truck drivers said they wait hours for port workers to load their vehicles, and they are not getting paid for all of the idling time. The truckers want to get in and out of the port faster and they want a grievance process established.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Days after storm, cleanup continues in northeast Baltimore as costs rise

Cleanup work continues in northeast Baltimore after last week's severe storms, and city officials are offering help. As homeowners and professional crews continued Wednesday to clear trees and utility lines, Baltimore City and state officials are working to connect residents with resources. City officials are hosting a storm recovery assistance...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Safety technology equipped on Anne Arundel County school buses to catch illegally passing drivers

Advanced safety technology is being equipped on school buses to catch people who illegally pass them. Anne Arundel County Public Schools is upgrading its fleet of 750 school buses with advanced safety technology in an effort to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers who illegally pass the stopped buses. The data collected will be sent to law enforcement for review.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Box truck crashes into house in Cecilton, driver taken to hospital

A box truck crashed into a house Wednesday morning in Cecil County. The truck careened out of control around 8:25 a.m., crashing into a house at 221 W. Main St. in Cecilton, causing extensive damage. According to the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co., the truck was traveling west on West Main...
CECILTON, MD
WBAL Radio

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Wylie Funeral Home in Baltimore City. Her funeral will take...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Navy's Clay Cromwell: Loving His New Home On Mids' D Line

With the Navy football season opener against Delaware at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium just 3 weeks away, junior Clay Cromwell is chomping at the bit to lineup against the Blue Hens in his new position on the Navy defensive line. The English major from Oxford, Mississippi played so well as...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBAL Radio

Admitted Baltimore arsonist sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

A federal judge in Baltimore sentenced Luther Trent to 12 years in prison for arson, in which he attempted to set his girlfriend's apartment on fire last summer. Trent, 21, initially pleaded guilty in Baltimore City Circuit Court where he accepted a plea deal. That plea deal was later thrown out and Trent was indicted on federal charges.
BALTIMORE, MD

