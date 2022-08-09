Read full article on original website
Meet the 2023 Miss Bay County: Kayleigh Carter, a Delta College student
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A panel of judges this week here selected the 45th recipient of the Miss Bay County title. Kayleigh Carter, a student enrolled in Delta College’s nursing program, earned the crown during a Sunday, Aug. 7, ceremony at Essexville-Garber High School. The 23-year-old Saginaw native was...
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Enjoy antique hunting while supporting veterans this weekend at large outdoor market in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its seventh year this weekend in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be the biggest one yet. “We have a nice selection this year, over 100 [vendors],” said...
Corteva Agriscience holds ribbon-cutting celebration for new facility
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Corteva Agriscience are hosting members of the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new Midland spinosyns manufacturing facility. The celebration will showcase Corteva Agriscience’s innovative and industry-leading products that are made in Michigan. Employees and local contractors who participated in construction will be...
Railroad work closes busy section of Salzburg in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Railroad work will close a portion of Salzburg in Bay City, making the morning and evening commutes a little tricky through the area. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the east and westbound lanes of M84/M13, or Salzburg Road, from Chilson to Warner streets will be closed starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 18.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Corndogs, carnival rides, races and more: it’s fair time in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - A Bay County summertime and agricultural tradition has returned for its 157th year. The Bay County Fair and Youth Exposition kicked off on Tuesday this week and it will continue until Saturday, Aug. 13. If you haven’t wandered down to the fair yet, there are still plenty of things to do this week in the remaining days of the fair.
Saginaw African Cultural Festival to return to traditional roots this year
SAGINAW, MI — Inspired by her own memories attending some of the first Saginaw African Cultural Festivals, Alexis Thomas is eager to re-energize the annual event, offering new generations opportunities to soak in the experience that first enlightened her as a youth. She and the festival’s other organizers will...
Big inning knocks Freeland out of Junior Little League regional
Freeland’s ride through the Junior Little League Region came to a halt Wednesday, thanks to a seven-run seventh inning. Freeland led 10-7 going into the final inning, but Wisconsin scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to earn a 14-10 win in a losers bracket game at Larkin Township Park in Midland.
Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools
OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space
If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
Dozens of breweries, cornhole tournament on tap for Great Lakes Beer Festival
MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - A cornhole tournament and live music are scheduled during the Great Lakes Beer Festival later this month. Dozens of breweries and cideries will be pouring samples from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Dow Diamond in Midland, while Just After Midnight and Cold Cut Trio perform. Concession stands will be open, too.
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
Swan Valley receiving prospects looking up in 2022
SAGINAW, MI – Kevin Gavenda has a good feeling when he can look up to his receivers. It gives the Swan Valley football coach hope that the Vikings will end up on the right side of 50/50. “We’ve got really good size at receiver … the last couple of...
Frankenmuth focuses football expectations on ‘one play, one rep’
FRANKENMUTH, MI – There are no Tri-Valley Conference championship expectations this season for Frankenmuth. Even though the Eagles have won 10 consecutive titles.
Three Huron Co. beaches closed due to E. coli levels
HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three beaches in Huron County are temporarily closed due to exceeded levels of E. coli. The beaches at Wagener County Park, Bird Creek County Park, and Jenks Roadside Park are currently closed. The latest beach sample results were collected by the Huron County Health Department.
