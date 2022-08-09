ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

99.1 WFMK

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

Corteva Agriscience holds ribbon-cutting celebration for new facility

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Corteva Agriscience are hosting members of the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new Midland spinosyns manufacturing facility. The celebration will showcase Corteva Agriscience’s innovative and industry-leading products that are made in Michigan. Employees and local contractors who participated in construction will be...
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Railroad work closes busy section of Salzburg in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Railroad work will close a portion of Salzburg in Bay City, making the morning and evening commutes a little tricky through the area. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the east and westbound lanes of M84/M13, or Salzburg Road, from Chilson to Warner streets will be closed starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 18.
BAY CITY, MI
1240 WJIM

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
WLNS

Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools

OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
ELSIE, MI
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
hourdetroit.com

A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space

If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
FENTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
MIDLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dozens of breweries, cornhole tournament on tap for Great Lakes Beer Festival

MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - A cornhole tournament and live music are scheduled during the Great Lakes Beer Festival later this month. Dozens of breweries and cideries will be pouring samples from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Dow Diamond in Midland, while Just After Midnight and Cold Cut Trio perform. Concession stands will be open, too.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Three Huron Co. beaches closed due to E. coli levels

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three beaches in Huron County are temporarily closed due to exceeded levels of E. coli. The beaches at Wagener County Park, Bird Creek County Park, and Jenks Roadside Park are currently closed. The latest beach sample results were collected by the Huron County Health Department.
HURON COUNTY, MI
