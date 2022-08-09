ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin to get a break from triple-digit temperatures this week, maybe even rain

By Roberto Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
If your lawn looks like a plate of hash browns or your car is caked with the dust of several rainless weeks, the National Weather Service forecast for Austin will look pretty good: It includes an extended break from the triple-digit temperatures and a high chance of storms later this week.

Some isolated storms sprang up across Central Texas during the weekend, but gauges at Austin's main weather station at Camp Mabry measured only a trace of rainfall. As of Monday, the site had gone 42 days — including the entire month of July — without measurable rainfall.

For the year, Austin has logged 12.13 inches of rain, nearly 9 inches below the normal amount of rainfall at this point in the calendar. Unfortunately for our water supplies and our backyard vegetation, the rain we could get this week won't make much of a dent in our ongoing drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Agriculture Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about 99.2% of Texas is experiencing drought — the largest percentage of the state in drought since January 2012, when 99.5% of Texas was in drought.

The two most severe levels of drought — extreme and exceptional drought, typified by crop loss and extreme sensitivity to fire danger — now cover 61.9% of the state, including parts of Travis, Hays and Williamson counties. The Texas Water Development Board, which finances water supply projects, notes that this is the largest extent of extreme and exceptional drought since January 2012, when such conditions covered about 62.5% of the state.

Drought monitor data also indicate that at least 22.8 million Texans live in drought-stricken areas and that 2022 to date is the state's sixth-driest year in the past 128 years.

Meanwhile, Austin on Monday recorded its 58th day of 100-degree weather, a total unmatched since the blazing summer of 2011. Based on more than 120 years of Austin weather records, 2022 now ranks fourth behind 2011 with 90, 2009 with 68 and 1923 with 66 for the year with the most days of triple-digit temperatures.

The weather service's forecast for this week, though, includes at least two days when temperatures are expected to stay below 100.

Tuesday is likely to be sunny and as hot as it has been for most of the past two months. Expect a maximum temperature of 103 that could feel more like 107 because of the humidity brought in by moisture-rich southeast winds from the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Monday.

Rain chances appear in this week's forecast for Austin as early as Wednesday, which has a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m., the weather service said. Temperatures, though, are still likely to reach 101 degrees.

Wednesday night, the rain chances persist, accompanied by gusty winds from the east and an overnight low of 78 degrees, forecasters said.

Thursday could be the day that all eyes will be on the skies. That's when Austin has a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a daytime high temperature of only 98 degrees.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are appearing increasingly more likely Thursday afternoon and again on Friday afternoon," the weather service said in a bulletin Monday. Computer-based forecast models show "a good bet" for locally heavy rainfall, but forecasters are not expecting flooding.

"With (precipitable water) in excess of 2 inches for the Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and the coastal plains, expect the best threat for a quarter- to half-inch of rainfall in these areas Thursday afternoon and evening," the bulletin said. "Friday will be a similar set-up, but ... storms will likely be very pulse-like in nature once again."

Friday also has a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m., but temperatures should stay below 96.

By the weekend, a system of high atmospheric pressure, which can act like a giant thumb squeezing out any chance for storm-making clouds to form, will begin to shift closer to Texas, forecasters said.

"By Saturday, the subtropical ridge (high pressure system) starts to strengthen and expand a bit further south," the weather service said. "Despite this, we will hold onto continued shower and isolated thunderstorm chances."

Austin's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 Saturday, then more sunshine Sunday with a high of 100.

"The second half of the weekend looks dry, and temperatures are expected to begin warming back into the upper 90s to 103 for South-Central Texas by early next week," forecasters said.

