Wilmington, DE

Find Out How WilmU Works for You at Virtual Open House on Aug. 17

 2 days ago

Image via Wilmington University.

Find out how to make your move with a Wilmington University degree or certificate at a Virtual Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 7 AM-7 PM.

At this event, you can:

  • Chat live with WilmU faculty and staff starting at 11 AM, and learn about WilmU’s academic colleges, financial aid, advising, transfer credit evaluation, and more.
  • Explore 200-plus academic programs, including more than 80 industry-leading graduate programs.
  • Learn about affordable funding options and supportive student services.
  • Watch on-demand videos and download helpful guides and materials.
  • Navigate the admissions process with the help of admissions specialists and learn how to transfer up to 90 credits.

WilmU serves the unique needs of working adults seeking advancement through higher education. Its diverse degree and certificate programs prepare students for the global marketplace through experience-rich curricula delivered by expert practitioners. Student success is supported through flexible formats, including 100 percent online options, and affordable tuition rates that are consistently lower than those of regional competitors.

Register for the Virtual Open House.

