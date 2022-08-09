ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grassley, Ernst on inflation bill, insulin vote

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Good morning.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate approved sweeping legislation over the weekend that targets health care, climate and tax policy. But Republicans voted against a proposal that would have capped insulin prices for private insurers, arguing it did not meet Senate rules.

U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against the final legislation, as well as in opposition to preserving the $35 cap on insulin that was in the bill. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to preserve the insulin cap but voted "no" on the final bill.

The proposed cap was found to be in violation of rules that govern the reconciliation process, which Democrats used to shield the legislation from a Republican filibuster. But Democrats chose to bring the provision up for a vote anyway.

Republicans offered an amendment that they argued addressed the pricing issue without violating Senate rules, which Grassley and Ernst voted for. But Democrats rejected it, saying it didn't go far enough.

Following the votes, Grassley, who is running for reelection, and Ernst both criticized the final proposal.

Grassley said in a statement Sunday that the legislation is part of Democrats' "anti-energy, anti-growth tax-and-spend agenda" that has fueled record inflation. A spokesperson for Grassley added that he has pursued other avenues to reduce the cost of insulin and that Democrats' bill did not contain some important elements.

Meanwhile, Grassley's opponent in November's election, Democrat Mike Franken, criticized Grassley's "no" votes. A statement from his campaign said "the more than 240,000 Iowans with diabetes who depend on lifesaving insulin will pay the price through higher costs."

My colleague Brianne Pfannenstiel has more below.

This is statehouse reporter Ian Richardson, counting down the days until I can snack on some state fair food. You can reach me with any tips or questions at irichardson@registermedia.com.

