Mingo Junction Police executes warrant for drugs; saves 8 children
MINGO JUNCTITON, Ohio (WTRF) Mingo Junction Police officers are taking a hard stance on crime. After a months long investigation, officers got criminals off the streets and made sure kids were safe. Numerous complaints from citizens came in about the concern of a house on Lockhart Ave. They said there was heavy foot traffic and […]
Baltimore man charged with shooting in western MD is arrested after chase
An 18-year-old Baltimore man accused of shooting a man in western Maryland was arrested in the city this morning after a chase during which he crashed into an off-duty police officer's car.
Your Radio Place
Man arrested in Noble County for assaut of a child following an burn incident in July at a now condemned residence
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – On July 8, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a resident on Outpost Road requesting an ambulance due to a toddler receiving burns. United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders were dispatched to the residence. The child was then transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital due to the severity of the burn injuries.
WJAC TV
Five facing charges after allegedly hiding whereabouts of runaway teens, authorities say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say five individuals are facing charges after being accused of hiding the whereabouts of two runaway teens. Troopers say the investigation into the runaway juveniles began in February when the two teens were first reported missing. According to the affidavit,...
Your Radio Place
Man arrested in Belmont County for parole violation and carrying drugs
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Following a traffic stop, a man was arrested in Belmont County after he was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority. Richard Lollathin was arrested in Martins Ferry and was wanted for violation of his parole, officials say. During the stop, deputies say Lollathin had over...
West Virginia teen reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA- Deputies in Marshall County are looking for a missing teen. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith. Jamel is/has: Bi-racial 5’5 155 lbs Black hair Brown eyes Jamel was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, no shirt, black Nike shoes, and carrying a blue basketball and a […]
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Trio facing charges for attempting to rob, assaulting W.V. man at Bedford Co. party
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say three men are facing charges after they allegedly attempted to rob a West Virginia man outside a party over the weekend. Troopers say 18-year-old Tyler Bumgardner, of Everett, 18-year-old Jadin Zinn, of Clearville, Pa and 19-year-old Xavier Barger,...
Man arrested in Belmont County was wanted for violating Adult Parole Authority; Had 40 grams of meth
A man was arrested in Belmont County after he was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority. After a traffic stop, Richard Lollathin was arrested in Martins Ferry. Lollathin was wanted for violation of his parole, officials say. During the stop, deputies say Lollathin had on him over 40 grams of meth. Lollathin is in the […]
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
Belmont County police looking for man that allegedly stole vehicle from car dealership
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Police say they are looking for a suspect that stole a car in St.Clairsville. Richland Township Police say they are looking for this man, who they believe allegedly stole a car off the lot from Whiteside Chevrolet Buick GMC late Tuesday night. If you know his identity, or if you have […]
Woman arrested for DUI after injuring a West Virginia Sheriff in a crash
A woman was arrested by the West Virginia State Police after a crash on Tuesday. Police say Tess Haynes was arrested and charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, failure to maintain control, no seat belt, possession of heroin, and possession of crystal meth that was found on her at the jail. Officials say Brooke […]
WTOV 9
Driver arrested after striking Brooke County sheriff’s cruiser on U.S. 22
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty is OK following an accident Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 22. Beatty was performing traffic control on the road when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle. Beatty was taken to Weirton Medical Center to be evaluated but is OK. The...
Man Charged After Three-Month-Old Baby Left to Die Unattended in Car in Allegheny County
UPPER ST. CLAIR, PA – A three-month-old baby died after being left unattended in a...
98online.com
Police: Hollsopple woman used pages from “spell book” to set car on fire
(From WJACTV) CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Somerset County woman is accused of using pages from a spell book to set a vehicle on fire. According to a criminal complaint, 47-year-old Kristy Malzi, of Hollsopple, is facing charges related to reckless burning, terroristic threats and simple assault.
Ohio parent charged after over 200 teens partied at his property
A man from Jefferson County is facing multiple charges after over 200 teens allegedly partied on his property.
Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights. Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges. Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder
Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina. Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina. The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname […]
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
Shore News Network
