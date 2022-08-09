ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Gloucester Township police urging residents to lock vehicles after numerous burglaries

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for South Jersey residents who leave their car doors unlocked. A home security video in Gloucester Township shows a suspect breaking into unlocked cars. Police say numerous unlocked vehicles have been burglarized recently. The incidents are happening in the Blenheim and Blackwood areas. Police are asking residents to adopt the 9 p.m. routine which includes removing or hiding valuables, taking all keys or key fobs and making sure your car doors are locked by 9 p.m. every night.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Woodbury, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
southjerseyobserver.com

Brooklawn Police Department: Attempt to Identify

The pictured vehicle was involved in a recent shoplifting that occurred at the Brooklawn Rite aid. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Sgt. McKenney of the Brooklawn Police Dept. at 856-456-0750 ext. 110. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided by emailing tips@brooklawnpolice.com...
BROOKLAWN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Amber Alert Canceled: Missing Girl, 17, From Dover, Del. Found Safe

Léelo en español aquí. Police in Dover, Delaware, canceled an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing teenage girl who they feared may be "at risk," but was later located. Dover police said shortly after 4:30 p.m. she had "been found safe." The 17-year-old girl had left...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN COLONIAL VILLAGE APARTMENTS

(New Castle, De 19720) Earlier today (Aug 10) at 10:44 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Moore’s Lane in the community of Colonial Village Apartments for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thenjsentinel.com

Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)

On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning. On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Multiple People Reportedly Shot In New Castle

Police and rescue crews are currently on scene at the Colonial Village Apartments in New Castle, off of Moores Lane, for reports of a shooting involving multiple patients. Arriving crews are reporting that at least two patients will be transported. A third ambulance that responded to the scene did not...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

2 hurt in accidental shooting near New Castle

New Castle County police detectives continue to investigate a shooting near New Castle on Wednesday morning that they said, so far, appears to be accidental. Police responded to Colonial Village Apartments off of Moores Lane around 10:45 a.m. on August 10, 2022, and found two victims. A 28-year-old man had...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

108K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy