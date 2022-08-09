Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Police Issue Alert for Missing 15-Year-Old
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and today, the city’s...
fox29.com
Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
Philadelphia Police Searching for Man Missing Since July 5th, Have You Seen Him?
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a 27-year-old man reported missing on...
Gloucester Township police urging residents to lock vehicles after numerous burglaries
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for South Jersey residents who leave their car doors unlocked. A home security video in Gloucester Township shows a suspect breaking into unlocked cars. Police say numerous unlocked vehicles have been burglarized recently. The incidents are happening in the Blenheim and Blackwood areas. Police are asking residents to adopt the 9 p.m. routine which includes removing or hiding valuables, taking all keys or key fobs and making sure your car doors are locked by 9 p.m. every night.
Woman charged in death of her 80-year-old mother in South Jersey
The investigation began back on August 6 when Washington Township officers were called to a dispute inside an apartment on Woodmont Circle.
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Police Department: Attempt to Identify
The pictured vehicle was involved in a recent shoplifting that occurred at the Brooklawn Rite aid. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Sgt. McKenney of the Brooklawn Police Dept. at 856-456-0750 ext. 110. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided by emailing tips@brooklawnpolice.com...
Manchester Police Searching for Missing Man Last Seen at Community Medical Center
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Manchester man has gone missing and police, in a missing...
NBC Philadelphia
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing Girl, 17, From Dover, Del. Found Safe
Léelo en español aquí. Police in Dover, Delaware, canceled an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing teenage girl who they feared may be "at risk," but was later located. Dover police said shortly after 4:30 p.m. she had "been found safe." The 17-year-old girl had left...
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN COLONIAL VILLAGE APARTMENTS
(New Castle, De 19720) Earlier today (Aug 10) at 10:44 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Moore’s Lane in the community of Colonial Village Apartments for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the...
17-Year-Old Missing in Dover
DOVER, DE- The Dover Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker....
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
thenjsentinel.com
Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)
On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
Adult Reported Missing in Pemberton
PEMBERTON, NJ – Police in Pemberton issued a silver alert for a man reported missing...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning. On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Multiple People Reportedly Shot In New Castle
Police and rescue crews are currently on scene at the Colonial Village Apartments in New Castle, off of Moores Lane, for reports of a shooting involving multiple patients. Arriving crews are reporting that at least two patients will be transported. A third ambulance that responded to the scene did not...
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
WDEL 1150AM
2 hurt in accidental shooting near New Castle
New Castle County police detectives continue to investigate a shooting near New Castle on Wednesday morning that they said, so far, appears to be accidental. Police responded to Colonial Village Apartments off of Moores Lane around 10:45 a.m. on August 10, 2022, and found two victims. A 28-year-old man had...
fox29.com
Victim of attempted carjacking in Mantua shot despite complying with suspect, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 66-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in an attempted carjacking in Mantua on Thursday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Fairmount Avenue. Responding officers and medics arrived on location and found the...
Shore News Network
