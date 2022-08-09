ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Syracuse.com

33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation

A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Police investing fatal one-car crash in Utica

Utica police are working on crash reconstruction to determine what caused a fatal rollover crash in Utica Tuesday night. Preliminary evidence indicates speed may have been a factor, according to police. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica. Utica Fire and Police crews were called to the scene...
UTICA, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
WKTV

Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought

ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: 79-year-old Scriba man accused of killing neighbor

(UPDATE 8/11/2022 10:15 p.m.) — According to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired on Thursday, August 11 around 4:48 p.m. in the area of 812 Middle Road in the Town of Scriba. Deputies say a 79-year-old man, Donald Coon shot and killed his 64-year-old neighbor and has...
SCRIBA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff arrests burglary suspect, one still at large

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one man has been arrested and another is still at large after a burglary that took place at a Rome storage unit company in the early morning hours of August 11th. Around 1:30 am on Thursday,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD apprehend 2 suspects in assault case, 1 at large

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, August 9th, the Utica Police Department reported that two suspects in the assault investigation from August 7th in which a man was left in critical condition have been apprehended, but one still remains at large. The three suspects are all minors, and their...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
ONEIDA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV

UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the vehicle,...
UTICA, NY
