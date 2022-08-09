Read full article on original website
33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation
A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Police investing fatal one-car crash in Utica
Utica police are working on crash reconstruction to determine what caused a fatal rollover crash in Utica Tuesday night. Preliminary evidence indicates speed may have been a factor, according to police. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica. Utica Fire and Police crews were called to the scene...
Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought
ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
UPDATE: 79-year-old Scriba man accused of killing neighbor
(UPDATE 8/11/2022 10:15 p.m.) — According to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired on Thursday, August 11 around 4:48 p.m. in the area of 812 Middle Road in the Town of Scriba. Deputies say a 79-year-old man, Donald Coon shot and killed his 64-year-old neighbor and has...
Man reported shot; bullet casings found on Syracuse’s North Side, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side Wednesday night, according to 911 dispatches. Shots were heard and multiple bullet casings were found on Park Street, according to 911 dispatches. A 911 caller told dispatchers at about 9:46 p.m. a man appeared to have...
Sheriff arrests burglary suspect, one still at large
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one man has been arrested and another is still at large after a burglary that took place at a Rome storage unit company in the early morning hours of August 11th. Around 1:30 am on Thursday,...
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
UPD apprehend 2 suspects in assault case, 1 at large
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, August 9th, the Utica Police Department reported that two suspects in the assault investigation from August 7th in which a man was left in critical condition have been apprehended, but one still remains at large. The three suspects are all minors, and their...
29-year-old man dead, 19-year-old in critical condition after crash in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Utica Tuesday night, police said. At 9:10 p.m. police officers arrived at the scene on Interstate 790 east just past the Route 12 south ramp and found a vehicle on its roof, according to a news release from Utica Police.
Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Police Hoping to Identify Body of Female Found in Morris by Her Personal Belongings
MORRIS, NY – Police in New York are hoping the sharing of personal items belonging...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV
UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the vehicle,...
Two cars stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse around 30 minutes apart within quarter mile of each other
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two cars were stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse just over half an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:51 p.m., A resident of the Grant Village apartment complex was parking her car on Linwell Terrace, when a man approached her car, according to Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski.
