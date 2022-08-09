Read full article on original website
Help Baltimore County police locate a missing teenage girl from Woodlawn
WOODLAWN, Md. — Please help Baltimore County police find a missing teenage girl last seen in the Woodlawn area. Makiyah Greene, 15, is 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Woodlawn area. Her clothing is unknown but her hair is currently not braided.
Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Baltimore For Days
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing girl from Baltimore, authorities say. Amiyah McKiver, 12, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the 800 block of Stoll Street, according to Baltimore police. McKiver is described as 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. It is...
Woman Apprehended After Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters: State Police
A 20-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect and apprehended for allegedly shooting several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were out on a call, Maryland State Police officials announced. Alysha Williams, 20, was arrested at her Catonsville home by state police troopers and...
17-Year-Old Missing in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, MD- The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in...
Woman charged for shooting BB gun at Baltimore firefighters responding to call
BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested for firing BB guns at Baltimore City firefighters who were responding to a call, and then striking one with her car while leaving the scene on Monday. Alysha Williams was taken into custody Wednesday morning at her home and has been...
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
Wanted Shooting Suspect Apprehended On Maryland Rooftop After Crashing Into Officer: Police
A wanted Maryland teen took local, state, and federal investigators on a wild chase that ended with him crashing into an off-duty police officer before being apprehended on a nearby rooftop, authorities announced. Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, whose last known address was in Baltimore City, was located and arrested on...
Baltimore man charged with shooting in western MD is arrested after chase
An 18-year-old Baltimore man accused of shooting a man in western Maryland was arrested in the city this morning after a chase during which he crashed into an off-duty police officer's car.
Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
Drive-by Shooting in Laurel, No Injuries Reported
LAUREL, MD – Police investigated a drive-by shooting Laurel on Wednesday and did not find...
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
58-year-old woman missing from Baltimore County located
PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE. Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 58-year-old woman. Police said Janine Francis Weiss was last seen in Parkville driving a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger. The tag number is 6EC9260. Weiss is described as being 5'8 and weighing about 120 pounds.
Anne Arundel County police search for man in connection with alleged assault at Annapolis Mall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged assault at a mall. County police on Wednesday released a photo of a man alleged to have been involved in an assault at the Annapolis Mall on Aug. 4. Anyone with information...
Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit
Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Gas Station Employee, 37, Fatally Stabbed Outside Business In Prince George's County
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took the life of a Mt. Rainer man, authorities say. Isreal Akingbesote, 37, was stabbed at his job in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police. Officers arrived to the scene and...
Prince George's Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assaulting Woman With Child In Car: Sheriff
A man wanted for assaulting and robbing a mother while she was driving with her young child in the car has been arrested, authorities say. Osirameh Garaba was arrested on Monday, Aug. 8, after a warrant was obtained in connection to the robbery, on Wednesday, July 27 according to Prince George's County police.
37 Year-Old Shot in Western Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in...
Fleeing Suspect Busted With PCP, Crack-Cocaine, Stolen Handgun After Baltimore Crash: Police
A fleeing suspect was captured by police in Davidsonville with a stolen handgun and large amount of drugs, authorities say. Travis Moore, 40, was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle crash in the area of Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Suspect in Tyrone Walker Shooting Murder Arrested
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have announced an arrest in the murder case of...
Police Investigating Smash and Grab in Linthicum
LINTHICUM, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. officers responded for a...
