Baltimore County, MD

Randallstown, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Randallstown, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

58-year-old woman missing from Baltimore County located

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE. Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 58-year-old woman. Police said Janine Francis Weiss was last seen in Parkville driving a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger. The tag number is 6EC9260. Weiss is described as being 5'8 and weighing about 120 pounds.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

