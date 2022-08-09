ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, an individual stole a cell phone from the victim’s hand in the unit block of Cedar Drive in Middle River (21220). The suspect was located and arrested.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

