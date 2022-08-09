Read full article on original website
Howard County man charged for string of burglaries, robberies date back to March
Howard County Police have charged Paul Emanuel, 51, with a string of commercial burglaries and a robbery dating back to March.
Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Hanover Smash and Grab Robbery
HANOVER, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers responded for a...
Baltimore man charged with shooting in western MD is arrested after chase
An 18-year-old Baltimore man accused of shooting a man in western Maryland was arrested in the city this morning after a chase during which he crashed into an off-duty police officer's car.
Fleeing Suspect Busted With PCP, Crack-Cocaine, Stolen Handgun After Baltimore Crash: Police
A fleeing suspect was captured by police in Davidsonville with a stolen handgun and large amount of drugs, authorities say. Travis Moore, 40, was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle crash in the area of Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Nottingham MD
Victim assaulted in I-695 road rage incident in Fullerton, 11 storage sheds burglarized in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage incident and several other crimes that were reported this week. At 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, an individual broke into a residence in the 7000-block of Golden Ring Road in Rosedale (21237) via a side window. The suspect stole various tools, then fled the scene.
Woman charged for shooting BB gun at Baltimore firefighters responding to call
BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested for firing BB guns at Baltimore City firefighters who were responding to a call, and then striking one with her car while leaving the scene on Monday. Alysha Williams was taken into custody Wednesday morning at her home and has been...
Woman arrested on accusations she fired BB gun at firefighters at emergency call in Westport
Maryland State Police said a woman has been arrested in connection with BB rounds fired at Baltimore City firefighters. Video above: Firefighters shot at by BB gun while on emergency call. State police said troopers and federal agents on Wednesday arrested a woman who they said allegedly fired several BB...
Shotgun-Wielding Suspect, Two Others At Large After Armed Carjacking In Pasadena: Sheriff
Multiple suspects are on the run after an armed carjacking in Pasadena, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of the carjacking in the 3400 block of Old Crown Road around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Anne Arundel County police. The victims stated that they were parked in the...
D.C. Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspects Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
Howard County Crime Report: Here’s What Happened Yesterday
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has released its Daily Crime Bulletin...
Gas Station Employee, 37, Fatally Stabbed Outside Business In Prince George's County
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took the life of a Mt. Rainer man, authorities say. Isreal Akingbesote, 37, was stabbed at his job in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police. Officers arrived to the scene and...
Two Juveniles Shot In D.C., Police Looking For Possible Vehicle of Interest
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
Police Investigating Smash and Grab in Linthicum
LINTHICUM, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. officers responded for a...
Harwood Man Arrested After Fleeing Car Crash with PCP and Cocaine
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD – A Harwood man, 40-year-old Travis Moore was arrested after fleeing the scene...
Shooting reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, an individual stole a cell phone from the victim’s hand in the unit block of Cedar Drive in Middle River (21220). The suspect was located and arrested.
Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit
Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Suspect sought in Westfield Annapolis mall assault
Anne Arundel County police are asking the public to help find a suspect from an assault at Westfield Annapolis mall last week.
D.C. Police Search For Car Involved in Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
37 Year-Old Shot in Western Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in...
